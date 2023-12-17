Blackstone Releases "Beyond Cringe" Holiday Video 

The world's largest alternative asset manager has released what some X users say is a 'beyond cringe' holiday video, while others said, 'After seeing this video, I want a very hard landing.'

Blackstone published its annual holiday video on YouTube and X titled "Blackstone's 2023 Holiday Video: The Alternatives Era," which features executives singing and dancing as they promote their brand.

"We're using ChatGPT to figure out what rhymes with EBITDA," one staffer said in the video before the music started.

The video starts with CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman stepping out of a VW bus.

Followed by executives singing in chorus: "It's the alternatives era. We buy assets, then we make 'em better."

Several X users couldn't believe the video was real. But it has been an annual tradition at the firm since 2018.

Here's the full video:

X users, in general, thought the video was super 'cringe':

This is beyond cringe, weird no one was like 'hey we can't put this out' — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 15, 2023

this may be the worst thing i have ever seen



the production value only amplifies the cringe — Lucas (@SansGravitas) December 14, 2023

After seeing this Blackstone video, I want a very hard landing. pic.twitter.com/DfOethzhwR — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) December 15, 2023

How many hours did the executives put into making this video?