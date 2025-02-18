BLM "Activist" Who Shot Disabled Veteran Released After Serving Just 3 Years Of 11 Year Sentence

BLM activist and Alamosa attorney James Edward Marshall IV, 33, who shot a disabled veteran during a 2020 Colorado riot, has been released to a halfway house after serving just three years of an 11-year sentence, according to the Post Millennial.

Originally facing multiple violent charges, he took a plea deal under former DA Alonzo Payne, pleading guilty only to tampering with a deceased body, court records show.

In June 2020, Marshall IV shot disabled veteran Danny Pruitt in the head while Pruitt was stopped at an intersection near a BLM protest in Alamosa, Colorado.

Armed with a 9mm Glock, Marshall fired into Pruitt’s truck, critically injuring him. Pruitt, who survived after a 17-day coma, suffered permanent brain damage and struggles with memory, speech, and motor skills.

The Post Millennial reports that, at the time, Marshall claimed self-defense, but authorities found Pruitt posed no threat.

His plea deal, which dropped all violent charges in exchange for a guilty plea to tampering with a deceased body—a nonviolent third-degree felony—sparked outrage. The deal omitted any acknowledgment that a weapon was used or that Pruitt survived.

Attorney Matthew Beresky of the Rocky Mountain Victim Rights Center condemned the plea deal, calling it an affront to justice that ignored the severity of the crime and denied Pruitt his rights. He criticized allowing James Marshall to plead guilty to abusing a corpse when Pruitt was still alive.

The controversial deal contributed to the 2022 disbarment of DA Alonzo Payne, reportedly linked to George Soros.

Payne was found guilty of violating victims' rights, failing to communicate with key legal parties, and frequently dismissing or mishandling cases. Before his disbarment, he admitted neglecting crime victims and struggling with complex cases.