The Blob's 'Reality Distortion' Is No Longer Working So Well...

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

Krakatoa Blows

“'Save democracy' is code phrase for a club of delusional people who belong to a delusional group that does delusional things to justify their delusions.” - Wendy Williamson

You’ve got to wonder who at CBS-News thinks it’s a good idea to quadruple down on mendacious grandstanding when the network faces a $20-billion lawsuit from Donald Trump — for assisting Kamala Harris’s campaign (aka election interference) — while the FCC under new Commissioner Brendan Carr questions the network’s license to operate on the grounds of “news distortion” and violation of the broadcast news fairness doctrine.

So, on Sunday night February 16, CBS’s flagship news show, 60-Minutes, pitched a doubleheader of knowingly faked-up feature pieces intended to scramble American minds to benefit the Party of Chaos and its manager, the US Intel Blob.

The first piece was a sob-story on how sad and unjust DOGE’s deconstruction of the USAID money-laundering operation is. Yeah, boo-hoo. They interviewed several part-timers and consultants pretending to be long-term employees of the outfit. Complete horse-shit, and they knew it. What really matters is that a whole lot of bureaucrat grifters (and politicians) won’t get paid anymore. . . and the Blob won’t be able to soften-up faraway nations for plunder with its color revolutions and other hijinks.

The second piece was a ringing endorsement of Germany’s current censorship campaign, arresting ordinary citizens for mean tweets. Their camera crew followed the German Gedankenpolizei entering apartments and seizing cell phones. The viewing audience was asked to shed tears for German Green Party politician, Renate Künast, who got dissed on “X” (“misogynist comments” and insults) — the same week that an Islamic immigrant maniac drove a car into a Munich crowd on-purpose, injuring 39 people, including two dead (one, a child). No mention of that incident on 60-Minutes, or, more generally, that illegal immigration is the big taboo subject behind all the censorship.

CBS actually preceded that gaslighting job with a bit of Sunday morning constructed Orwellian fake syllogistic idiocy by Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, who said that free speech caused the Holocaust against the Jews. Her reasoning: free speech allowed the Nazis to gain power, therefore. . . Auschwitz . . . therefore, free speech is bad. Guest, Sec’y of State Marco Rubio, told her that he could not associate himself with her thesis. In fact, once in power, the Nazis totally controlled speech and news and did not permit other political parties to even exist. All of this, you understand, is just deliberate Gramscian distortion-and-perversion of language — black is white, up is down — to defeat any attempt at coherent public debate today.

The conclusion you might draw from all this is that CBS is terrified of free speech, and is trying desperately to hide the Blob’s long-running criminal racketeering activity — which they have aided and abetted for years and deserve to lose their license over, plus pay billions in penalties, and go out of business — a rather existential predicament.

Reality distortion is no longer working so well with Mr. Trump in the White House.

Here is what’s behind the USAID brouhaha and why it matters.

By 2016, the Blob had become a fullblown, independent, parasitical organism on US governance. It had several purposes:

1) to keep itself in perpetual power by paying off its voting blocs of “the poor and marginalized,” 2) to pay its corps of bureaucrat managers (of the “poor and marginalized”) handsome salaries to win their everlasting allegiance, and 3) to pay-off elected officials to keep voting the money flows for all that. All this created a massive class of Democratic Party activists dedicated to overthrowing the republic so as to usher-in their social equity nirvana.

And all that was sheer hubris. More recently, nemesis arrived on the scene and all this institutional Blob power had to be diverted to a massive ass-covering operation, now in full, florid failure. And, worst of all for the Blobists, evidence of actual crime is accruing at a frightful, fast pace.

With the confirmation of Kash Patel later this week, Mr. Trump’s agency team will be complete. What follows will be a Krakatoa of revelation, drastically altering the climate of US politics for years to come. You should learn exactly how many FBI and CIA agents were moiling and roiling in the J-6 mob. You’ll find out what the J-6 DNC pipe bomb caper was all about. You’ll find out why RussiaGate was never properly investigated or adjudicated. . . how the Adam Schiff / Alexander Vindman / Eric Ciaramella impeachment op worked. . . how the Clinton Foundation made a zillion dollars . . . where all the money went that got poured into Ukraine. . . and much much more.

You will also soon start getting some actually reliable information out of CDC, FDA, NIH, and other public health agencies. Do you suppose that Tony Fauci is the only person who must answer for Covid-19?

I expect many of the following persons who were high-ranking officials — nearly all of them completely obscure to the public — to be asked under oath what they thought they were doing:

Robert R. Redfield, M.D . — Director of the CDC

H. Clifford Lane, M.D. — Deputy Director for Clinical Research and Special Projects, Clinical Director, NIAID

Sarah W. Read, M.D., M.H.S. — NIAID Principal Deputy Director

Jill R. Harper, Ph.D. — NIAID Deputy Director, Science Management

Carl W. Dieffenbach, Ph.D. — Director, Division of AIDS

Daniel Rotrosen, M.D. — Director, Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation

Emily Erbelding, M.D., M.P.H . — Director, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Anne Schuchat, M.D . — Principal Deputy Director, CDC

Sherri A. Berger, Ph.D. — Chief Operating Officer, CDC

Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H . — Acting Director, CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control

Nancy Messonnier, M.D. — Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D. — Director, NIH

John Jernigan, M.D., M.S . — Director, Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion

Ruth J. Etzel, M.D., Ph.D. —Director, National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

Dana Meaney-Delman, M.D. — Acting Director, Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response

Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D. — Principal Deputy Director, NIH

Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D. — Director, National Institute of Mental Health

Walter J. Koroshetz, M.D. — Director, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Gary H. Gibbons, M.D. — Director, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Richard J. Hodes, M.D . — Director, National Institute on Aging

Shannon N. Zenk, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.N. — Director, National Institute of Nursing Research

I’m sure many more names can be added to the list.

They must have known, and found out early on, that Covid-19 was created with US Government grants (possibly through DARPA), that the mRNA vaccines were ineffective and harmful, that the lockdowns were shuck and jive, and that public health officials were paid a lot of money in royalties while all this was going on.

If they haven’t shredded or deleted the info — and it’s still possible that Tulsi Gabbard can find it, anyway — the gaslight will finally get turned off and the sunlight will shine in. You know this is going to happen.