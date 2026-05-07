Boeing Shares Rise As CEO Set To Join Trump On China Trip, Fueling Aircraft Order Speculation

Boeing shares rose in late-morning trading in New York after CNBC reported that CEO Kelly Ortberg will join President Trump on his trip to Beijing next week for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Boeing shares climbed a little more than 2% on the news as traders began to price in the possibility of a Chinese aircraft order, potentially covering both narrow-body and wide-body jets from the U.S.-based aircraft manufacturer.

Senator Steve Daines, who is leading the bipartisan delegation to China, has called for stability and peaceful cooperation between the U.S. and China.

"I strongly believe that we want to de-escalate, not decouple. We want stability; we want mutual respect," Daines said in opening remarks at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Daines also released a statement:

Readout of Daines' Congressional Delegation Trip to China U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Jerry Moran (R-KS), and Deb Fischer (R-NE) today conducted three official meetings in Beijing with Premier of China Li Qiang, Chairman of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The bipartisan delegation discussed the importance of direct and open communication between the leadership of the two countries as well as issues of international and local importance. Topics of discussion included cooperation to stop the flow of fentanyl precursors, Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, and supply chain security. The Senators discussed the importance of reciprocal trade and opening up China's markets to sustained agriculture trade across beef, wheat, pulse crops, potatoes, apples, cherries, soybeans, grain sorghum, seafood, and other industries. The delegation also discussed the importance of China's relationship with Boeing and the proposed aircraft purchase currently under consideration. The Senators expressed their hope for an impactful and successful summit between President Trump and President Xi next week.

Readout of Daines’ Congressional Delegation Trip to China pic.twitter.com/0rtj6CZNTj — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) May 7, 2026

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Semafor speculates that the Trump team will invite "CEOs from Nvidia, Apple, Exxon, Boeing, and other big companies."

Given Beijing's history of using large commercial aircraft purchases as goodwill gestures, Ortberg's inclusion on the trip raises the likelihood that Boeing could benefit and suggests tensions are cooling between the two superpowers, despite ongoing energy and trade turmoil in the Gulf region.