print-icon
print-icon

The Bond Market's Bearish Message For Stocks

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Nov 05, 2023 - 04:00 PM

Authored by Jesse Felder via TheFelderReport.com,

There’s a growing disconnect between the prices of stocks and bonds.

Bonds have begun to reflect the reality of a “post-QE world” while stocks have yet to do so.

Moreover, the growing “liquidity hole” suggests bonds may not yet be done pricing it in.

Meanwhile, the message being sent by the yield curve is not, by any means, bullish for the broad stock market.

And the forward guidance out of the corporate sector apparently confirms this view.

0
Loading...