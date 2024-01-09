Bonds, Bullion, & Big-Tech Quiet As Data-Deluge Looms

Ahead of Thursday's CPI print and Friday's bank earnings, bond markets were quiet today, stocks were choppy, but the S&P ended unchish. Gold was also unch and crypto trod water.

The S&P 500 ended lower, Nasdaq outperformed as the cash open saw BTFDing from the overnight losses, but even the tech-heavy index only managed only very small gains thanks to a last second pop on the day. The Dow and Small Caps lagged...

MAG7 stocks extended yesterday's rip - up to almost unchanged YTD...

As 'most shorted' stocks squeezed off the opening gap-down for the 3rd day in a row. But late-day saw selling pressure hit...

Gold ended unch...

Swap Spreads were flat...

Rate-cut expectations for 2024 were basically flat on the day...

The yield curve was flat...

A solid 3Y auction at 1300ET supported yields overall as they declined 1-2bps broadly speaking. Yields are lower on the week, led by the belly...

10Y tested down to 4.00% and bounced again...

2Y Yield range was extremely narrow - just 4bps from high to low...A very 'inside' day...

...one of the smallest ranges in years...

Ethereum decoupled completely (lower) from Bitcoin today as the world anticipated the SEC approving spot ETFs on the latter...

The dollar rallied almost non-stop from the late-Asian session...

While the dollar was higher and gold flat, crude oil actually managed a rally today with WTI back above $72...

Finally, there was some life in vol-land as the rest of the week is pricing in at least 'some' event risk...

Of course, that's just another opportunity for 0-DTE traders to sell-the-straddle and stoke their Sharpe Ratios to the moon.