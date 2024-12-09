Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson Arrested By FBI For Wire Fraud And Theft

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested on Friday by the FBI on public corruption charges, according to Fox News.

She is facing five wire fraud charges and one theft charge related to federal program funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors allege that in late 2022, she hired a relative and arranged for them to receive inflated pay, most of which they were instructed to kick back to her.

The Fox News report said that federal authorities arrested Fernandes Anderson at her Dorchester home, prompting Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to call for her resignation. Wu said: "Like any member of the community, Councilor Fernandes Anderson has the right to a fair legal process."

"But the serious nature of these charges undermines the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city. I urge Councilor Fernandes Anderson to resign," she added.

A filing of the charges read: "From in or about early to mid-2023, Fernandes Anderson was facing personal financial difficulty, which included missing monthly rent and car payments, an impending $5,000 civil penalty from the Ethics Commission, and incurring bank overdraft fees, which resulted in Fernandes Anderson maintaining low daily bank balances."

"On or about June 9, 2023, at approximately 4:11 p.m., Staff Member A texted Fernandes Anderson, "Bathroom" to let Fernandes Anderson know that Staff Member A was waiting in the bathroom to hand the $7,000 cash to Fernandes Anderson," it continues.

"Within seconds, Fernandes Anderson texted Staff Member A, "Ready" to confirm that Fernandes Anderson was ready to accept the $7,000 cash kickback from Staff Member A."

"Shortly following these texts, Staff Member A handed Fernandes Anderson approximately $7,000 in cash at a bathroom in City Hall," the filing reads.

Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen commented: "Her behavior, as alleged in today's indictment, is a slap in the face to the hardworking taxpayers in the city of Boston who have every right to expect that the city's funds are in good and honest hands."

"This case illustrates how the FBI, and our partners, are working hard every day to battle public corruption and the corrosive damage it does to people's faith in government," she continued.

In 2022, Fernandes Anderson hired two immediate family members to her staff, violating city rules, and was fined $5,000 by the Ethics Commission after firing them. Last month, the state’s Campaign Finance Office flagged her campaign for exceeding contribution limits and delayed deposit filings, according to WCVB.