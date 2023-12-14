print-icon
Boston Mayor Takes Heat Over Segregated "Electeds Of Color" Holiday Party

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Dec 14, 2023 - 05:40 PM

Boston's Democrat Mayor, Michelle Wu, has come under fire for accidentally sending an invitation for a segregated holiday party to all city council members, rather than just the nonwhite officials it was intended for.

The invite for the December 13th 'Electeds of Color Holiday Party' was mistakenly emailed to all council members by Wu's assistant, Denise DosSantos, who was supposed to exclude the seven white council members, according to the Daily Mail. 

Wu's assistant, who is black, quickly "corrected" the mistake 15 minutes later by publicly apologizing for the initial email. But, as the report noted, there was no retraction of the event's racially exclusive nature in the follow up email. Outgoing City Councilor Frank Baker called the event idea "unfortunate and divisive". 

African Muslim-American councilwoman Tania Fernandes Anderson was quick to reassure Dos Santos. Replying to everyone on the distribution, she wrote, “Your email should not offend anyone and there is absolutely no confusion." 

Wu is the city's first female and first Asian American mayor. Her spokesman, Ricardo Patron, 'clarified' that Wu was hosting the party at the request of the Electeds of Color group and had planned a larger, inclusive holiday party for all cabinet members, city councilors, and legislators (yes, totally, that's it).

According to former 5-term Boston city councilor Michael McCormack expressed concern over the segregated party, adding that previous mayors would have included the entire council.

"The problem is that Boston and race, unfortunately, are synonymous. I'm just hoping it was a mistake. It's not something that anyone in the mayor's office should be proud of," he told the Mail.

On the other hand, black councilman Brian Worrell thinks POC-only events are just fine, sayingWe make space and spaces for all kinds of specific groups in the city and city government."

Brian Worrell

Meanwhile despite not taking personal offense, Councilmember Frank Baker viewed the exclusive party as an unwise decision, telling the Daily Mail he didn't see it as a "good move" given "heightened tensions in the city council".

Well, Mike, it wasn't a mistake. And, as we put it yesterday, the apology, which tacitly confirmed Wu's intention from the e-mail to begin with, almost made things worse.

And the kicker, of course...

Just imagine...

 

