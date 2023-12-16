print-icon
print-icon

Boycott Harvard: Early Applications Plunge 17% As Hate Fills The Leftist Campus

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Dec 16, 2023 - 01:40 AM

Harvard College is led by controversial president Claudine Gay, who has single-handedly done more damage to the school's reputation than anyone else in its nearly 500 years of existence. 

Gay's failure to tackle antisemitism on campus has been a major wake-up call for parents nationwide who aspire to send their children to the elite school. Parents quickly realize the school no longer prioritizes excellence through education but instead pushes toxic woke narratives and political indoctrination that is harmful to Western society. 

New data from Bloomberg shows that a huge blowback is just beginning: The college received 17% fewer applications for early admission from high school seniors this year. Applications this year for non-binding early admissions were 7,921 versus 9,553 last year. 

Applications were due Nov. 1, a little more than a month before Gay refused to answer US lawmakers on Capitol Hill if "calling for the genocide of Jews" is bullying and harassment in terms of the school's code of conduct. 

However, from the Oct. 7 attack on Isreal by Hamas through the application deadline date of Nov. 1, parents around the nation were shocked by videos and news headlines of chaotic pro-Palestinian protesters on the college campus. 

Hmm.

Peak Harvard: Let the boycotts begin:

Meanwhile, billionaire investor Bill Ackman has had his crosshairs on Gay, demanding that she "resign in disgrace." On Sunday, he wrote an open letter to Harvard's governing boards of directors about Gay's removal. 

Shortly after Ackman's letter, 500 faculty members signed a letter to Harvard, urging them not to fire Gay. 

Peak Harvard has likely arrived as Republican lawmakers swarm the leftist college and propose new legislation to strip it of billions of dollars in federal payments and tax breaks over its failure to tackle hate on campus. 

Perfect timing from Elon Musk: He donated $100 million to launch a primary and secondary school, and ultimately a university, in Austin, Texas, this week. 

We're sure the 'school of Musk' will focus on proper education to further humanity rather than the hate that is being taught in imploding liberal schools nationwide. 

0
Loading...