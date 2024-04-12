Brazil Reinstating Visa Requirements, Including Submitting Bank Statements, For U.S. Travelers

Brazil is reinstating its visa requirement for US tourists, previously lifted in 2019. Although e-visas were briefly available, the system was abolished. The processing time for visas averages five working days, but officials advise applying two months in advance.

Starting April 10, 2025, travelers from the US, Canada, and Australia must obtain a visa to visit Brazil, a requirement that includes submitting financial proofs like bank statements or pay stubs, the NY Post wrote this week.

Those earning under $2,000 will need a sponsor to visit, the report says, per the Brazilian government.

The e-visa application process can be completed online, eliminating the need for in-person consulate visits, the Post writes. According to the US Consulate in Brazil, the visa costs $80.90, is valid for 10 years, and permits stays of up to 90 days annually.

As part of the process, Americans must submit a letter detailing their trip's purpose and duration, accommodation information, proof of US citizenship, and return tickets.

The visa process is more complex for Brazilians entering the US, the report notes. Brazilians must attend an in-person appointment and demonstrate financial stability and the visa fee is $185.

TravelPulse reports that from January to September 2023, nearly 483,000 Americans visited Brazil, making them the second-largest group after Argentinians. Meanwhile, the European Union has postponed its pre-travel program for Americans until 2025 due to various delays.

As part of that program, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System will soon be mandatory for visa-exempt travelers from 60 countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, to enter 30 European nations like Spain and France.

Similar to Brazil, applicants will need to provide passport details, personal information, and trip plans, and pay an $8 fee. ETIAS visas, valid for three years or until the passport expires, allow multiple short-term visits, generally up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The only question we have is whether or not this will finally cut down on lines at customs...