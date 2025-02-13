Broken Beyond Repair? Barely Anyone Trusts Politicians

Arguably the biggest driver behind Donald Trump‘s political rise in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and his recent return to power is the fact that he is not a politician, at least not in the traditional sense.

He doesn’t speak like a politician, he doesn’t act like a politician and as a consequence, he doesn’t face the same level of distrust that many career politicians face these days.

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, according to Statista Consumer Insights, people in the United States have shockingly little faith in politicians, with only 5 percent of U.S. respondents saying they trust politicians in their country.

That makes politicians the least trusted profession in the country, trailing even online influencers, celebrities and financial services professionals who all face low levels of trust as well.

The same can be observed in other countries included in the survey, with respondents from Germany, Japan and the UK expressing similarly low confidence in politicians.

Another profession that has earned a bad reputation in recent years is journalists.

With people like Donald Trump and Elon Musk relentlessly exposing “fake news” and the so-called “mainstream media” following an agenda, trust in journalism has eroded noticeably in recent years.

The trend has only been exacerbated by social media echo chambers, which have made it very hard for people to distinguish between the actual truth and the truth most fitting to their belief system.