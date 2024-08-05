Bronx ADA Resigns After Being Caught On Camera Allegedly Attempting To Meet 13 Year Old Boy

A prosecutor for the Bronx has been forced to resign after being caught on camera allegedly trying to meet up with a 13 year old boy he met online, the New York Post reported last week.

30 year old William C.C. Kemp-Neal resigned from the Bronx District Attorney's office after Dads Against Predators posted a video of him in a Target parking lot in Mount Vernon.

In the July 8 footage, vigilantes confront Kemp-Neal, identifying him as "Marcus," causing him to flee. According to the Post, Kemp-Neal, a Fordham Law graduate, earned $84,990 as an ADA, focusing on assault, harassment, and child endangerment cases.

“Excuse me everybody, this man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy," the vigilantes can be heard yelling, while chasing Kemp-Neal.

“You wanna take him to get a milkshake, right Marcus?” another asks after they catch up to him.

The chase ended when a bystander intervened, putting Kemp-Neal in a chokehold, according to the footage. Kemp-Neal struggles to breathe and tries to escape while being interrogated by one of the men, before police broke up the scene, the report said.

A police statement said officers “encountered several individuals making allegations of wrongdoing,” and said they would undertake a “comprehensive investigation.”

He has not been arrested or charged with a crime so far. Meanwhile, DA Darcel Clark’s office told The Post: “William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024.”

Video of the confrontation can be seen here.