Brooklyn Man Accused Of Dumping Boyfriend’s Rotting Body In Trash

A Brooklyn man allegedly tossed his boyfriend’s decomposing body out with the garbage — but the stench was so overpowering that it quickly gave him away, according to the NY Post.

38 year old Christopher Moss was arrested Sunday for concealing a human corpse after police found the remains of his boyfriend, 35 year- old Darrell Montgomery, in a trash bag outside their East 21st Street apartment in Flatbush. Officers had been called to the building after tenants complained of a “putrid stink” seeping through the halls, law enforcement sources said.

The NY Post writes that the body was so badly decomposed that investigators initially believed it had been dismembered. The medical examiner’s office had to remove the remains from the bag for examination, sources said.

Photos: NY Post

No immediate signs of foul play were found, and Moss was initially charged with concealing a corpse and resisting arrest. When officers later tracked him down near Nostrand Avenue and Beverly Road, Moss allegedly headbutted one cop and grabbed for another’s gun, sources said. He now faces additional charges of assault on a police officer, attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

Neighbors said Moss’s behavior had grown increasingly erratic in the weeks before the grisly discovery.

“[He] has been out front talking to himself,” said fifth-floor resident Sayuri Abundis, 23. “He’s just been saying, ‘Where are you? Open the door!’ over and over again.”

“They were always together but the last two weeks it was only him,” she added. “Before he would get locked out he’d call up to Darrell and ask him to buzz him in and they would be arguing.”

“[Christopher] would scream at him, ‘Wait till I get up there!’” Abundis said. “They were always arguing. It’s always been like that. But the last two weeks he’s been alone and he’s just been talking to himself out loud.”

Neighbor Carl Smith, 62, said he had often seen the couple together until recently. “[Moss] walked around mumbling a lot of s—t before that happened, before they found the body,” Smith said. “He was talking to himself, walking back and forth right out here in front of the building and just walking around the block… I don’t know why he did what he did.”