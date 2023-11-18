Here's How Much Bud Light Allegedly Spent On Trans-TikTok-Star Mulvaney

One Day after the resignation of Anheuser-Busch InBev's US chief marketing officer, attributed to plummeting US sales amid an ongoing boycott of Bud Light following the controversial ad campaign featuring transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney in April, a new report has surfaced indicating just how much the brewer spent on Mulvaney.

On Thursday, Steven Crowder posted a video on social media platform X revealing a "never before seen financial statement" that shows Bud Light allegedly paid Mulvaney $185,000 for the early April campaign.

BREAKING: Mug Club Undercover Obtains Never Before Seen Financial Statement Showing @BudLight Paid Dylan Mulvaney $185,000 For Disastrous Influencer Campaign pic.twitter.com/r0oAyqKtNa — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 16, 2023

"This is an exclusive that was sent to us, and we verified," Crowder said. He said, "The figure is much higher - Mulvaney was paid - there was one deposit there of $185,000 paid by Bud Light."

Crowder continued: "Yes, another man is being paid more than WNBA players."

He said, "You don't pay $185,000 to an influencer if you don't continue some type of campaign - they were testing the waters - this would've become a national campaign if they thought it was going to work."

However, readers know the story: Americans are fed up with the man pretending to be a woman and boycotted the brewer. The woke company reported a 13.5% drop in third-quarter US revenue per 100 liters, a key metric of beer sales.

AB executives risked $185,000 to wipe out 21% of the company's market cap, or nearly $29 billion. In recent weeks, shares have risen, and the current market cap is around $123.4 billion, which is still a $11 billion decline.

Bud Light has lost its long-held nation's most popular beer title to rival Modelo over the summer. The brewer recently 'bribed' distributors to keep the beer on shelves.

The best form of revolt against this woke brewer is to shop at your local brewer. Americans woke up to the fact AB was selling them 'piss water':

The NFL and Bud Light trying so hard. The product the NFL has out now sucks. The game is unrecognizable and the refs suck. They disrespected this country and their woke shit makes me want to puke. Bud Light, give it up piss water beer! — BuckyBadger (@Reggiebarker) November 14, 2023

Bud Light is not beer, it's piss water. — Katie Nick (@KatieNick14) November 16, 2023