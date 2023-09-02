print-icon
'Burning Man = Total Disaster': 73,000 Attendees "Hunker Down" As Desert Party Transforms Into Muddy Hellhole

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 02, 2023 - 04:00 PM

Heavy rains in the Black Rock Desert, where Burning Man is being held, have forced organizers to ban 73,000 attendees from leaving because "widespread muddy conditions created treacherous driving conditions," according to the Reno Gazette-Journal

Burning Man posted on X that all attendees must "hunker down" and stay at campsites because a slow-moving rainstorm has transformed the desert playground into a muddy hellhole. 

Organizers told attendees to "conserve food & water, shelter in a warm space" amid the rainstorm. 

As of Saturday morning, gates to enter or leave Burning Man and the local airport remain closed. Even the tech cent-millionaires and billionaires that flew in on private jets to the party in the desert have no way of escaping.

At least those with satellite internet (considering cell phone reception is nonexistent at the event), such as Starlink, have documented the mess. 

But-but-but what about the 'climate crisis' of the world boiling?  

"While the Black Rock Desert rarely gets this much rain at once, the last time it did, Burning Man organizers were forced to shut the gate for several days," Reno Gazette-Journa said. The National Weather Service said skies might not clear until Sunday night or even Monday. 

With attendees told to conserve food and shelter in place, the road closures mean cleaning and servicing of the thousands of portable toilets used by attendees has been suspended. 

The event ends Monday, and some drew comparisons to the 2017 ill-fated party in the Bahamas called "Fyre Festival." 

