Busted! Fox News & Martha MacCallum Caught Presenting Koch Brothers Activist As Fake DeSantis Voter

Authored by Sundance via The Conservative Treehouse,

By now we are all too familiar with the schemes and plots of the corporate media as they participate in the political illusion of choice game. However, for Rupert Murdoch and Fox News debate moderator Martha MacCallum, this catch shreds the remaining little credibility they carried.

Fox News is hosting the GOP debate in Wisconsin. During this build up segment, Martha MacCallum introduces the “random Republican voters” in Wisconsin who will watch the debate. Except, well… there’s a little problem. MacCallum introduces Chris Lawrence as a “Wisconsin GOP voter” who seemingly supports Ron DeSantis. However, MacCallum fails to mention that Chris Lawrence actually works for the Koch Network, who have recently pledged to spend $70 million to defeat President Trump.

Not only has Chris Lawrence worked for the Koch Network for the past 9 years, he is also the Senior Field Director for the Koch group Americans for Prosperity. In essence, Lawrence is a political operative planted in the group by Fox News to support Ron DeSantis and make it appear like he is an innocuous voter. Fox News and Martha MacCallum should be embarrassed, but they won’t be. WATCH (prompted):

Don’t forget, Ron DeSantis supporters Eric Erickson and Guy Benson sit on the Koch Network AfP Advisory Board (see here).

It’s all one big game of illusion, and Fox News is once again a big part of the Republican fraud. Proving yet again, that everything in the Ron DeSantis orbit is astroturf, phony, manufactured and made up.