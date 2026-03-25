"Buy The Dip" Is Dead: Retail Sells Today's Market Bounce, 2nd Time This Week; Sells Nvidia

Two weeks ago we warned that the BTFD trade - that staple of every market dip in the past 3 years - appeared to be fading rapidly, as retail investors were demonstrating "persistent signs of weakness" following the start of the Iran conflict with weekly purchases decelerating by ~30% after defying seasonal patterns and making February their 3rd largest month on record; additionally, that Monday marked the largest retail net-selling day in single stocks in a month.