"Buy A Tesla" Searches Spike After Trump Rallies Around Musk & DOGE

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

There has been a nationwide surge in internet searches for 'buy a Tesla' after President Trump shopped for a Tesla vehicle at the White House on Tuesday, signaling support for Elon Musk's electric vehicle company—the most American-made car brand.

This comes after radical leftist groups aligned with the Democratic Party launched attacks, now classified as domestic terrorism, on Tesla showrooms and Supercharger stations nationwide. The attacks stem from outrage over Musk's efforts through DOGE to eliminate waste and corruption by the Deep State.

We turn to Google Trends data to assess whether Trump's support for Tesla and his showboating of these EVs on the White House driveway had any impact on potential sales.

We found that searches for 'buy a Tesla' hit a record high nationwide. To confirm that the broader EV market remains in a bear trend, we also compared this search trend with others, including 'buy a Rivian' and 'buy a Lucid'—both of which, show no movement this week—just searches for Tesla

Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he would write a check for one of the Tesla vehicles. The president was fond of the Model S, calling it "beautiful," adding that he hopes his purchase will boost Tesla amid a flurry of blowback by unhinged liberals, slowing sales, and sliding share price.

Teslas at the White House and the spike in Americans interested in the most American-made car brand comes ahead of the company's first quarter reported earnings on April 22. 

Last week, Goldman Sachs analysts Mark Delaney, Will Bryant, and others lowered their Tesla delivery forecast for the first quarter to 375,000 from 399,000. 

Then, on Monday, UBS analyst Joseph Spak slashed delivery projections to 367,000 from 437,000 for the first quarter. The analyst also lowered his 12-month price target to $225 from $259.

Let's not forget that prior presidents have shown off car brands at the White House... And remember that the Biden-Harris administration excluded Tesla from the EV summit at the White House in 2021. 

Shares in Tesla finally caught a bid on Wednesday, up more than 7% by lunchtime. Shares are down 39% this year. 

Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week:

"Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!

"But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."

MSM still doesn't get it.

Meanwhile...

The question becomes whether this promotional stunt boosts delivery figures for the first quarter while analysts slash delivery estimates.

