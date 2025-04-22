BYD Is Expanding Into Japan's Mini-Car Market

Chinese EV giant BYD is already expanding outside of China, into South America and...well, all over the world.

It's next stop looks like it's going to be deepening its offerings in Japan, where a crucial trade deal between the U.S. and Japan may hang in the balance somewhat. BYD plans to enter Japan's minicar market by 2026, challenging domestic dominance with a low-cost electric model tailored for the country, according to Nikkei.

The company has finalized the design of the vehicle and is targeting a price of around 2.5 million yen ($17,700).

Minicars, or kei-jidosha, make up about 40% of Japan's auto market but have historically been tough for foreign automakers to crack. BYD’s push comes amid its global expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia, as it looks to boost its presence in Japan’s EV sector.

Nikkei Asia reports that BYD, which entered Japan in 2023 and has sold just 4,530 units as of March, is shifting strategy with its first vehicle designed exclusively for a foreign market.

The company plans to produce a Japan-specific electric minicar and is bringing in experts familiar with the local market.

Japanese minicars—defined as vehicles under 3.4 meters long and 1.48 meters wide—are popular for their affordability and tax benefits. The segment now includes electric options like Nissan’s Sakura and Mitsubishi’s ek X EV.

Not exactly Ford F-150s...