California Bill Banning Voter ID Passes Legislature, Awaits Newsom's Signature
A bill in California that would ban local governments from requiring voter ID in elections passed the state's far-left assembly, and how awaits Governor Gavin Newsom's approval or veto.
The measure would ban local governments such as Huntington Beach - where the City Council was just given voter approval to impose such a requirement - from requiring voters to prove their identity, and passes jurisdiction for such laws to the state.
"I have repeatedly told the Huntington Beach City Council members pushing this issue that if they were to produce any evidence of widespread voter fraud, I would lead efforts to change California’s voter eligibility rules. They have not produced any such evidence," said Irving Democrat. Sen. Dave Min, whose Senate Bill 1174 passed the assembly in a 57-16 vote on Aug. 27.
The bill was approved 30-8 in the state Senate in May.
According to Min, the bill would protect against a "patchwork of varying election requirements" throughout the Golden State - blocking all cities from requiring voters to present a government-issued ID to vote. The ban also includes charter cities.
"We cannot have 100 different charter cities making up 100 different sets of voting rules, based on fringe conspiracy theories," said Min, referring to those questioning the results of the 2020 election.
As the Epoch Times notes further, in a May 21 Senate floor hearing, Min said SB 1174 would create a statewide standard that prevents cities from enacting their own policies, which he said could create inequality.
“SB 1174 would try to address this matter and ensure that local jurisdictions cannot impose their own voter ID requirements to try to engage in culture wars and try to disenfranchise voters,” he said.
In a recent Assembly Local Government bill analysis, Min argued that voter ID requirements only create barriers for voters but don’t protect against fraud, as voters already must verify their identity when they register.
“Healthy democracies rely on robust access to the polls. An overwhelming body of evidence proves that voter ID laws only subvert voter turnout and create barriers to law-abiding voters,” he said.
He said the state already automatically recounts some ballots, does signature verification checks, and allows voters to track their ballots.
“We will not concede to ploys of voter fraud while an overwhelming body of evidence proves our elections are safe, secure, and above board,” he said.
Voters in California are required to show identification only if they didn’t provide a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number when registering, but the secretary of state also accepts credit or debit cards, student IDs, or an ID from a commercial establishment.
For mail-in ballots, those without proper identification are treated as provisional ballots per existing state law and election officials are supposed to request proof before counting them. In the 2022 statewide general election, 660 ballots were rejected because of identification issues.
During the March 5 primary election, voters in Huntington Beach, a charter city in Orange County, approved a charter amendment to allow voter ID requirements in city elections starting in 2026.
But according to Min, if SB 1174 is signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill would nullify the city’s Measure A before it takes effect.
Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates told The Epoch Times in a recent interview that Min’s bill is “pure political symbolism” in response to the city’s recently passed measure.
He said as a charter city, under Article XI, Section 5 (b) of the California Constitution, Huntington Beach has a right to have voter ID, and the state will lose any legal challenges it brings.
“The state is running headlong into another legal clash, which it will lose miserably. Huntington Beach has it right, the state has it completely wrong. And, all Californians want election integrity. It’s common sense,” he said in a text message to The Epoch Times.
According to Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark, residents have said they would feel more secure if IDs are checked at in-person polling stations.
“We put it out there on the ballot, they said we want this and the state is doing everything within their power to stop us from honoring what the voters have been asking us for,” she told The Epoch Times in a May interview when Min’s bill first cleared the Senate.
California is one of 15 states that doesn’t ask for photo ID at the ballot box, according to lawmakers.
Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the bill.
Travis Gillmore contributed to this report.