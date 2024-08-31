California Bill Banning Voter ID Passes Legislature, Awaits Newsom's Signature

A bill in California that would ban local governments from requiring voter ID in elections passed the state's far-left assembly, and how awaits Governor Gavin Newsom's approval or veto.

State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) speaks at a press conference in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 6, 2021. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

The measure would ban local governments such as Huntington Beach - where the City Council was just given voter approval to impose such a requirement - from requiring voters to prove their identity, and passes jurisdiction for such laws to the state.

"I have repeatedly told the Huntington Beach City Council members pushing this issue that if they were to produce any evidence of widespread voter fraud, I would lead efforts to change California’s voter eligibility rules. They have not produced any such evidence," said Irving Democrat. Sen. Dave Min, whose Senate Bill 1174 passed the assembly in a 57-16 vote on Aug. 27.

The bill was approved 30-8 in the state Senate in May.

According to Min, the bill would protect against a "patchwork of varying election requirements" throughout the Golden State - blocking all cities from requiring voters to present a government-issued ID to vote. The ban also includes charter cities.

"We cannot have 100 different charter cities making up 100 different sets of voting rules, based on fringe conspiracy theories," said Min, referring to those questioning the results of the 2020 election.

As the Epoch Times notes further, in a May 21 Senate floor hearing, Min said SB 1174 would create a statewide standard that prevents cities from enacting their own policies, which he said could create inequality.