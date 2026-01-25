California's Billionaire Tax: A Mirror Of EU Green Socialism

Submitted by Thomas Kolbe

The mid-19th century Gold Rush earned California the nickname “Golden State.” Over generations, the region became a place of aspiration— a projection screen for ambition and prosperity. Here, the American Dream coalesced into tangible stories of social mobility. Today, the state has become the stage for a political experiment that mirrors Europe’s globalist ideology.

This year’s World Economic Forum in Davos was entirely overshadowed by Donald Trump’s speech. The U.S. President declared the centrally planned EU-style climate socialism a failure, sending a chill through those who had benefited economically from the past years’ policies and fully embraced the green transformation agenda.

A politician who seems particularly devoted to this European-style centralist approach is California Governor Gavin Newsom. The day after Trump’s grand Davos performance, Newsom had the chance to present his perspective—a performance that quickly struck observers as bizarre. He labeled the Western leaders’ response to Trump’s policies as pathetic, accusing them of cowardice and bowing to the Trump administration. Symbolically, he carried a pair of bright red Trump Signature Knee Pads as a political prop, claiming he should have brought a full set for every world leader.

This hardly reflects the conduct of a serious statesman, particularly as his policies at home have generated genuine economic problems and deep social upheavals.

California on a Green Course

Newsom, a prospective Democratic presidential hopeful, governs the world’s fourth-largest economy—if California were its own nation.

He stages himself as a champion of the supposedly progressive, preferring the role of climate activist over that of a sober governor. The 2024 California wildfire disaster was apodictically attributed by him, in a blunt “Basta-style,” to climate change—opportunistic, eager to push through his climate agenda in the immediate shock of catastrophe.

Repeatedly, the state-induced water shortages in California are stylized as consequences of extreme drought linked to CO₂ emissions. California finds itself trapped in a familiar argumentative loop: every storm, every hail event is reinterpreted as a climate catastrophe, while normal conditions recede behind a veil of media-induced panic.

Newsom would prefer to exclude skeptics of the CO₂ debate from political discourse—a faint echo of Daniel Günther, but in woke-American design. Under his governance, California has become North America’s LGBTQ mecca: gender politics over academic excellence, paternalistic state control replacing the principle of autonomous individual action. The American spirit of the minimal state, which respects private life, is disappearing piece by piece in Newsom’s California.

Since taking office in 2019, California has mirrored the European Union in textbook fashion. The state has become the U.S. model for the most radical implementation of the Green Deal. Regulatory codes for industry, agriculture, and transportation read like translations of Brussels’ bureaucratic playbook.

As in the EU, California’s green transformation and debt-financed subsidy machinery have rapidly driven up public debt: over the past three years, the budget deficit reached roughly $110 billion, and the total debt now stands at $1.8 trillion—including unfunded social obligations.

Debt King Newsom governs his ideal state on clay feet.

One wonders at the audacity of his Davos performance as a supposed savior of the American Dream. Of course, it was home turf. In the WEF halls, at the heart of globalist think tanks, there is still faith in a centrally planned Net-Zero economy—without crashing the existing economic model or provoking a severe societal crisis.

In California, CO₂ emissions are to end by 2045. The cult lives, beneath the state’s radiant sun, which has simultaneously spawned a veritable homeless industry alongside its green art economy.

During Newsom’s tenure, a hybrid system of state-funded private homelessness care emerged. The number of beneficiaries managed by California’s social complex has multiplied tenfold to 180,000. Much like in Minnesota, where a network of Somali immigrant-run daycares created a tax-extraction model, California has a comparable system: poverty is managed and monetized, with major beneficiaries being Democratic Party members—a vast political donation machine ensuring campaign financing for future elections.

Ever-Increasing Taxes

California’s increasingly centralist regulatory policies are matched by aggressive fiscal measures aimed at delaying the inevitable economic collapse. Alongside heavy burdens on the middle class, businesses, and rising social contributions, a so-called billionaire tax is nearing enactment—a populist instrument, mirroring Germany’s current policy moves. In the 2026 super-election year, Germany’s ruling coalition seeks moral credibility by blaming the wealthy for social and economic decay. Similarly, future inheritance taxes on mid-sized corporate assets are planned. It sells well, a sound of social justice, distracting from the true culprits of the crisis.

This is Newsom in full form. California — a slice of Europe on the American West Coast.

Of course, Newsom’s billionaire tax is a Trojan horse. Once codified, the initially one-time plunder of the private wealth of roughly 200 California billionaires will soon be recast as a recurring “public welfare” levy: five percent of total net worth, payable once, or stretched over five years.

As usual, politics disregards that this capital is often tied up in corporate investments, funding the future of the state and securing jobs. Newsom needs liquidity. The green transformation must be funded—especially as the Trump administration in Washington deregulates the energy sector, prompting businesses to flee California in droves. The Red States are in demand now more than ever.

California billionaires voice unified disapproval. Larry Page, former CEO of Alphabet/Google, spins off parts of his companies to Delaware. Elon Musk had long since relocated Tesla. Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir, moves capital to Miami, Florida. David Sachs of Craft Ventures also leaves California for Austin, Texas.

The green transformation chaos has become a boost for U.S. business locations that value private property and market freedom.

We know this industrial exodus from Germany—a near-identical outcome under the same policies. And, like the German government under Friedrich Merz, which layers media spectacles over economic decline alongside the EU Commission, Newsom stages his media skirmishes with Donald Trump. The NGO-prince Newsom rhetorically flees into moralism. His tax-funded social state shields him from economic reality, capital flight, and growing criticism over misplaced priorities.

In Europe, this sound is all too familiar. It preempts criticism that grows louder as Net-Zero policies produce severe collateral damage and social upheaval. The solutions preferred by Newsom and the EU complex follow the same controlled green socialism principle: social scoring models based on individual carbon footprints, a maximalist censorship apparatus in social media, and digital central bank currencies granting the state total power over the private sector. Society is forcibly molded to fit the political ideology—regardless of the cost. Woke softening rhetoric attempts to paint this new socialism in gentle tones, masking its brutal reality.