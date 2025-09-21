Carjacking Suspect Jumps Over Open Drawbridge To Escape Police

In a scene straight out of Blues Brothers, a man behind the wheel of a stolen car crashed through a barrier and leapt the University Bridge in a desperate attempt to escape Seattle police officers.

According to SPD spokesperson Brian Pritchard, the chase reached its peak just after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver barreled across the bridge as it was lowering, KOMO reported.

With a five-foot gap separating the south and north ends, the car launched over the drop, a stunt that might have looked choreographed for the big screen rather than unfolding in real life.

KOMO says the vehicle, reported stolen on August 4 in Seattle, had first been spotted in the Montlake neighborhood. When officers recognized it, one attempted to follow, but the driver managed to slip away.

Shortly after, police located the suspect again and initiated what they described as a “high-risk stop” at the south end of the bridge.

Instead of giving up, the suspect made the daring jump, sped into the University District, and ditched the battered car. Officers later recovered the vehicle, its windshield shattered and its undercarriage torn up from the landing, but the driver had already vanished.

The suspect remains at large—leaving behind only the wrecked car and a chase that sounds more like Hollywood than Seattle’s streets.