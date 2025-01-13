CBS News' Margaret Brennan Compares Illegal Aliens To Einstein

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan implied President-elect Donald Trump should not halt the admission of refugees because the country might miss out on the next Albert Einstein.

Brennan made these comments during an interview with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on the Sunday episode of Face the Nation, where the former House speaker promoted his new PBS documentary, Journey to America.

CBS’s @MargBrennan to @NewtGingrich: Einstein and Kissinger “were refugees to this country. Donald Trump set refugee admissions at very low levels first term. He’s talking about blocking refugee admissions this term. Is that a mistake?” #FTN pic.twitter.com/f7MDHfLx1E — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) January 13, 2025

The documentary explores the inspiring stories of foreign nationals who pursued the American dream, including Einstein and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Brennan suggested that this is why Trump should welcome more foreign nationals.

“Donald Trump set refugee admissions at very low levels first term. He’s talking about blocking refugee admissions this term. Is that a mistake?” Brennan asked.

In response, Gingrich pointed to President Joe Biden’s disastrous border policies and clarified that he supports lawful immigration.

“I think we’re going through a period of, frankly reacting to an extraordinarily disastrous immigration policy so you’re going to have some twists and turns,” Gingrich warned. “In the long run, we do want to have an ability to allow legitimate refugees to come here.”

He added, “We also and part of the reason Calista [Gingrich] and I made this documentary for PBS is we really believe strongly that legal immigrants are a major contribution to America’s success and to its exceptional nature.”

Gingrich emphasized his support for legitimate refugees and individuals who enter the U.S. with work visas, adding “We want people to be able to come to America if they do so legally.”

Brennan replied by asking Gingrich to clarify what he meant by “legitimate” refugees.

Gingrich swiftly retorted, “I think people can stand up and say, ‘I’ve now decided I’m a refugee I feel threatened.’ The question is, is that true or not. Are they really threatened or is that just their way of getting into the United States.”