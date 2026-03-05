Central Banks Can't Stop Wars

Authored by Alexander Salter via TheDailyEconomy.org,

Every time conflict erupts in the Middle East and oil prices jump, the same anxiety follows: will central banks respond with tighter money?

It’s an understandable fear. Households dislike inflation, and policymakers are tasked with maintaining price stability. But when inflation is driven by geopolitical crises — such as war in Iran or disruptions to global shipping lanes — the source is not excessive demand. It is a supply shock. And monetary policy is impotent before such disruptions.

When oil supply tightens or transport costs surge, the economy becomes poorer. Energy becomes more expensive to extract and move. No interest rate decision in Washington, Frankfurt, or London can produce more oil from the Persian Gulf or reopen a blocked trade route.

In these moments, central banks face a difficult but crucial choice. They can tighten monetary policy in an attempt to suppress inflation by weakening demand, slowing hiring, curbing investment, and cooling total dollar spending. Or they can allow a temporary period of elevated prices to absorb part of the shock while keeping the broader economy intact.

The instinct to “do something” about supply-side price hikes is powerful. But tightening monetary conditions to combat a supply shock risks compounding the damage. Slower money growth and higher rate targets do not solve the underlying scarcity. They merely redistribute the burden — often toward workers.

If energy prices spike because of war, households will pay more at the pump and businesses will face higher costs. That pain is unavoidable. But if central banks respond aggressively by tightening policy, they risk turning an external supply shock into a domestic demand slump. Unemployment rises, investment stalls, and wage growth falters. For the vast majority of workers, having a job amidst 4 percent price growth is preferable to unemployment amidst 2 percent price growth.

There is a long tradition in macroeconomics of distinguishing between demand-driven and supply-driven inflation. When inflation stems from overheated demand (too much spending chasing too few goods), central banks are right to step in. Tightening policy can ease the frenzy without causing long-term economic damage.

But war-induced oil shocks are different. They make the economy less productive. Attempting to fully offset that reality with tighter monetary policy can produce a worse outcome: lower output and higher unemployment layered on top of higher prices.

The least harmful strategy in such circumstances is often to “look through” the initial inflation impulse — provided inflation expectations remain anchored.

That means tolerating temporarily higher headline inflation while emphasizing the external and temporary nature of the shock.

Communication is essential. Central bankers should say plainly that surging prices are the result of geopolitical events beyond their control. The Fed cannot drill for oil or end wars. What it can do is ensure that the financial system remains stable and that panic does not spill over into credit markets.

That role — safeguarding the demand side — is where monetary authorities are most effective during geopolitical crises. They can provide liquidity to prevent financial stress from amplifying the shock, if financial stress indicators suggest it is necessary. They can also reassure markets that banks and capital markets will function smoothly by guaranteeing adequate liquidity. And they can prevent a broader collapse in investment and hiring with standard open-market purchases.

In other words, central banks should focus on preventing second-order effects on the demand side. The danger is not the first jump in energy prices; it is the risk that frightened investors, tightening credit conditions, or collapsing confidence trigger a self-reinforcing downturn.

Critics will argue that tolerating higher inflation, even temporarily, risks unanchoring expectations. That risk is real. But credibility is not built by mechanically reacting to every price increase. It is built by responding appropriately to the source of inflation. If the public understands that central bankers are distinguishing between supply shocks and demand shocks, credibility can be preserved.

The worst outcome would be a policy mistake born of impatience: tightening aggressively in response to war-driven inflation, deepening the economic slowdown, and discovering months later that the original price pressures were fading on their own.

Wars make societies poorer. There’s no getting around the fact that destruction and turmoil are bad for business. Monetary policy will its best work if it avoids making the adjustment more costly than necessary.

When public events exceed the scope of monetary policy, restraint is the least bad option.