CEO Of UnitedHealthcare Killed In Alleged Targeted Attack In Manhattan, Suspect At Large

Update (1040ET):

The suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomspon killing used a "firearm with a silencer," according to CNBC, citing a source close to the investigation.

According to the source, "The suspect is also described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers with white trim, and a gray backpack."

The shooting of Thomspon occurred in front of 1335 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan at 0646 ET.

Current scene on 54th and 6th Ave- NYPD hasn't confirmed identity of 50-year-old man shot and killed this am outside Hilton Hotel but per @CNBC/ person familiar with matter…it was United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, it was targeted & shooter used a silencer. Presser 11:30 EST

Update (0955ET):

Additional details about the shooting are emerging.

Gunman who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomspon waited for Thompson to arrive, fired multiple times from 20 feet, fled on foot in a back alley then hopped on a bicycle; he remains at large: eyewitness to CNN

NYC media outlet PIX11 News has learned that the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the parent company of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, just outside the Hilton Hotel.

"Multiple sources confirm to @PIX11News that United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in midtown just before 7 am, where he was slated to speak at a investor meeting later today," PIX11's Dan Mannarino wrote on X.

Multiple sources confirm to @PIX11News that United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in midtown just before 7am, where he was slated to speak at a investor meeting later today.

Brian Thompson's LinkedIn profile.

NYPost reports the fatal shooting of CEO Brian Thompson,50, was a "targeted attack."

UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside the Manhattan Hilton Hotel in New York City.



UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside the Manhattan Hilton Hotel in New York City. Suspect is on the run.

Here's more:

The CEO of UnitedHealth was fatally shot in the chest Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown in what police say was a targeted attack. Brian Thompson, 50, was at the hotel at around 6:46 am when a masked man fired at the CEO and fled eastbound on 6th Avenue, police sources told The Post. Thomas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

BREAKING NEWS: The CEO of UnitedHealth was fatally shot this morning in New York City, in what law enforcement is calling a targeted hit pic.twitter.com/J0Bs2Hd7qi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 4, 2024

Thompson became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021 after joining UnitedHealth Group in 2004. UnitedHealth Group is largest health insurance company in the US by revenue, with over $189 billion in 2024.

