print-icon
print-icon

CEO Of UnitedHealthcare Killed In Alleged Targeted Attack In Manhattan, Suspect At Large

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Update (1040ET):

The suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomspon killing used a "firearm with a silencer," according to CNBC, citing a source close to the investigation. 

According to the source, "The suspect is also described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers with white trim, and a gray backpack." 

The shooting of Thomspon occurred in front of 1335 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan at 0646 ET.

*   *   *  

Update (0955ET):

Additional details about the shooting are emerging. 

*   *   *  

NYC media outlet PIX11 News has learned that the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the parent company of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, just outside the Hilton Hotel. 

"Multiple sources confirm to @PIX11News that United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in midtown just before 7 am, where he was slated to speak at a investor meeting later today," PIX11's Dan Mannarino wrote on X. 

Brian Thompson's LinkedIn profile. 

NYPost reports the fatal shooting of CEO Brian Thompson,50, was a "targeted attack." 

Here's more: 

The CEO of UnitedHealth was fatally shot in the chest Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown in what police say was a targeted attack. Brian Thompson, 50, was at the hotel at around 6:46 am when a masked man fired at the CEO and fled eastbound on 6th Avenue, police sources told The Post. Thomas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Thompson became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021 after joining UnitedHealth Group in 2004. UnitedHealth Group is largest health insurance company in the US by revenue, with over $189 billion in 2024. 

*Developing...

0
Loading...