Chelsea Clinton Mocked After Using Texas Flood Disaster To Promote Clinton Global Initiative

X users were very skeptical Wednesday afternoon after Chelsea Clinton—currently a board member of the controversial Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)—announced that CGI members had been mobilized to flood-ravaged Kerr County, Texas.

"Members of the @ClintonGlobal community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts," Clinton wrote in a post on X. The post was heavily ratioed.

"Avoid anything promoted by the Clinton family," one X user said, referring back to a 2016 BBC article titled "What really happened with the Clintons in Haiti?"

The BBC article cited Haitian activist Dahoud Andre, who had some nasty words to say about the Clintons: "The Clinton family, they are crooks, they are thieves, they are liars."

CGI has had its fair share of controversies—from cash-for-access and State Department overlap to the Uranium One deal and Haiti earthquake funding. The nonprofit has been under scrutiny for years.

Natural disasters are prime opportunities for nonprofits to market themselves to new donors—in fact, it's big business. And with recent USAID funding cuts, one has to wonder how many of these organizations are now struggling.