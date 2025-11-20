Chicago Homeowners Demand Answers As Property Taxes Spike

Chicago homeowners are demanding answers as property taxes rise without visible improvements, according to Fox News. In Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side, residents told ABC7 Chicago they’re paying more but seeing little change. Community leaders and the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation held a “property tax bonfire” to voice frustrations.

Resident Milton Clayton said, "There's been a divestment in this community for the most part, but it seems like now that people have found an interest in reclaiming the neighborhood, now it’s like we're being taxed for prosperity."

Fox News writes that another resident, Thomas Worthy, said his bill rose by $977 and added, "The tax increase is tied to a TIF that I have no idea why… It's collecting money from our neighbors and our streets, but we're not being notified for why it's in the bill."

He also said, "We understand utilities are going up… but it's a valuation issue," noting the neighborhood lacks quality schools and economic investment.

The Illinois Policy Institute reports that over half of a Chicago property tax bill goes to public schools and that "Illinoisans pay the second-highest property tax rate in the U.S… more than double the national rate."

Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing pushback over a proposal to shift $1 billion from TIF districts to help balance the 2026 budget, raising concerns about delaying improvements in long-neglected areas.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said homeowners can use extended payment plans, telling residents, "You do not have to pay your bill on Dec. 15… You hear that? You don't have to pay it… We went to Springfield last year and set up a payment plan."