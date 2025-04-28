Chinese Sellers In US Market Begin Hiking Prices

President Trump's tariff war on China has forced Singapore-based Shein Group Ltd. — whose supply chain is heavily concentrated in Guangzhou, China, with over 3,000 suppliers — to raise prices on low-cost Chinese goods for American consumers. The era of China flooding the U.S. market with cheap, low-quality goods may soon come to an end.

Bloomberg reports that Shein raised the prices of all goods for the U.S. market, with markups much higher in some categories than others.

Data showed the average prices for the top 100 products in the beauty and health category jumped 51% at the end of last week. For home and kitchen products and toys, prices rose by 30%, led by a massive 377% increase for a 10-piece set of kitchen towels. Women's clothing grew by 8%.

Keep in mind these are the same cheap Chinese goods that have flooded the U.S. market over the past decade, crippling American manufacturers. The quality is often subpar, fueling America's plastic throwaway culture — not exactly the "green" future cheerleaded by climate radicals in the Democratic Party.

Shein's price hike...

In a separate report, CBS News found that nearly 1,000 products sold on Amazon — mainly sourced from China — experienced price increases in the second half of April, with the average hike around 30%, according to data from SmartScout.

Trump's 145% tariff on Chinese goods forced China-based Anker Innovations to increase the prices of mobile charging devices by over 25% in recent weeks.

The Trump administration's goal is to break America's dependence on cheap Chinese goods that have flooded U.S. markets through e-commerce platforms like Temu, Shein, and Amazon. The aim is to shift production out of China to friendlier countries (friend-shoring) — or, if the supply chain is critical (such as these), to re-shore it entirely. Fifteen years ago, there weren't hundreds of different options for Bluetooth speakers on Amazon. It's time to break America's addiction to Chinese junk.

Here's the late George Carlin on "American consumption"...

Avoid the tariffs, buy American. Very simple. Already beginning: Americans Are Searching "USA Products" Like Never Before ...