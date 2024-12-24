Christmas Eve Nightmare: American Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide

American Airlines experienced a "technical issue" early Tuesday morning, forcing the carrier to ground flights nationwide. The timing could not be worse, as Christmas Eve travel is just beginning.

"We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights. Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination," American Airlines wrote on X in response to angry customers.

We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights. Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination. — americanair (@AmericanAir) December 24, 2024

The airline wrote in another X post, "Our team is currently working to get this done. An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time."

Our team is currently working to get this done. An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time. — americanair (@AmericanAir) December 24, 2024

Nightmare Before Christmas:

The FAA just grounded all American Airlines flights nationwide... on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/n2Pcdon1WJ — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 24, 2024

Something up with American Airlines systems? Appears no one can board their flights right now! pic.twitter.com/YTg3B2nTie — Joshua (@Nextlevel1G) December 24, 2024

The source of the "technical issue" has yet to be revealed. Cyber attack?

*Developing...