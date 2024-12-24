print-icon
print-icon

Christmas Eve Nightmare: American Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

American Airlines experienced a "technical issue" early Tuesday morning, forcing the carrier to ground flights nationwide. The timing could not be worse, as Christmas Eve travel is just beginning.

"We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights. Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination," American Airlines wrote on X in response to angry customers. 

The airline wrote in another X post, "Our team is currently working to get this done. An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time." 

Nightmare Before Christmas:

The source of the "technical issue" has yet to be revealed. Cyber attack? 

*Developing... 

0
Loading...