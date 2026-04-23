CIA-Backed AQ-Linked Syrian Leader Watching Dance Performance To Missy Elliott Song Goes Viral

Via Middle East Eye

A video of interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (previously, Abu Mohammad al-Julani) watching a dance performance to Missy Elliott's Work It has gone viral, sparking a mix of amusement and confusion on social media.

The performance took place on Monday at the recently reopened al-Feyhaa Sports Hall in Damascus, which Sharaa had inaugurated earlier that day before a Syria-Lebanon basketball match later that evening.

The game marks the first time Syria and Lebanon have played against each other since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Ahead of the game, a group of dancers took to the stage, performing a dance routine to Work It, a song containing sexually explicit lyrics, by US rapper Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott. Other performances reportedly included Rihanna's Rudeboy and Gwen Stefani's Hollaback Girl.

The Syrian leader is seen sitting in the audience with a deadpan expression on his face.

In light of Sharaa's background as a former militant and member of al-Qaeda, his attendance at a performance of a western song, featuring sexually explicit lyrics, stunned many social media users.

"The ISIS president of Syria Al-Sharaa vibing to @MissyElliott is not something I was ready to see this year", one person commented on X.

After Sharaa’s Islamist group, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, seized Damascus on December 8, 2024, ousting longtime ruler Assad, Sharaa became Syria's interim president and rapidly transformed from a militant into a statesman.

The concept of a former terrorist Leader publicly jamming to "Work It" by Missy Elliott pic.twitter.com/i7Y7nXvVl3 — Moh (@Daimohnds) April 21, 2026

"Never thought I'd mention al-Sharaa and Missy Elliot in the same sentence, but then here we are. Not touching the lyrics (I doubt Sharaa knows what Missy E is singing about)... but damn, what a “flip it and reverse it” moment!", another person posted on X, in response to the video.

Shortly after celebrating his victory in December 2024, Sharaa warmly began embracing world leaders he once eschewed and appeared in western media outlets, where he spoke of Syria's "diversity as a strength" and of "unifying the country".

He also promised to pursue former government personnel and loyalists implicated in war crimes, trimmed his beard and lost his turban and thobe for a suit and tie.

The ISIS president of Syria Al-Sharaa vibing to @MissyElliott is not something I was ready to see this year. https://t.co/y19UVH3Bup — Joel Jenkins (@boganintel) April 22, 2026

His attendance at the performance was seen by many online as a further sign of his departure from his past, albeit with raised eyebrows, given the swiftness of his transformation.

"Al Qaeda is dead and Missy Elliott is alive!" one user posted on X.

While Syria's transitional administration has initiated economic reforms, including public-sector employee reductions, tax system reforms, and the reopening of border crossings, several people have questioned the sustainability of Sharaa's transformation and pointed out that the Syrian leader has, to date, not publicly apologized for past actions.

His transition from head chopper to Missy Elliott fan has to be one of the most remarkable transformation stories ever. Yet we have heard virtually zero explanation as to his change, nor any apologies for his past actions — Sheriff Detmer (@SheriffDetmer) April 21, 2026

"His transition from head chopper to Missy Elliott fan has to be one of the most remarkable transformation stories ever. Yet we have heard virtually zero explanation as to his change, nor any apologies for his past actions," a social media user commented on X.

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