Circle Plunges Most Ever On Stablecoin Legislation, As Tether Prepares Full Audit

Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, plunged the most on record as investors reacted to potential stablecoin regulation changes that could make the firm’s cryptocurrency less attractive to large holders, as it would be stripped of interest payments. Concerns that a competitor is readying a move into the US market also hurt Circle’s share price.

The stock declined as much as 22%, its steepest intraday drop ever, and leading losses across crypto-linked equities. Coinbase fell as much as 11%, while MARA Holdings, Bullish, Galaxy Digital Holdings and Robinhood Markets also moved lower.

Bitcoin also dropped as much as 2.8% to $68,906.31, breaking below $70,000 after rising above it yesterday.

Circle’s decline comes as investors grappled with the implications on the economics of stablecoins of proposed US legislation. Draft language of the so-called Clarity Act could prevent exchanges like Coinbase from offering rewards on holdings of stablecoins such as USDC, Circle’s US dollar-pegged token.

While the Clarity Act seeks to establish a comprehensive regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies and other forms of tokens, the proposed legislation has faced delays largely due to disagreements between the crypto industry and the banking sector over whether stablecoins can offer rewards similar to interest rates on bank accounts.

The proposed changes to the Clarity Act circulating in Washington could reduce incentives for holders to maintain balances in tokens rather than bank deposits, said analysts.

“We believe it is almost entirely related to the Clarity Act language out today,” John Todaro, an analyst at Needham & Co. said. His firm expects that if the draft language is adopted, it would curtail Coinbase’s program offering certain customers 3.5% rewards on their USDC balances.

Meanwhile, competition among stablecoin issuers is drawing renewed attention. On Tuesday, Tether said it has entered into a formal agreement with a big four accounting firm to complete its first full audit, creating speculation that the El Salvador-based firm could be preparing to move into the US, said Gus Gala, senior equity research analyst at Monness, Crespi.

“That’s what’s hitting the stock more so today,” he said.

Circle shares surged as much as 750% above its initial public offering price last year in anticipation of the US Genius Act stablecoin legislation that passed in July. But the euphoria has since faded as crypto prices have plummeted, competition has increased and the Clarity Act has stalled in Washington. Circle’s shares are now down more than 60% from their peak.