Citizen Vigilante Should Terrify Western Governments

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

This movie is a warning to globalists...

Director Uwe Boll just released a movie that is ticking off all the right people. Called Citizen Vigilante, it is an unapologetic rejection of globalism, mass migration, Islamic conquest, and “woke” leftism. The movie bashes politicians, judges, NGOs, and law enforcement agencies that have bent over backwards to excuse inexcusable crimes committed by non-Western immigrants. It unequivocally demands a return to law and order. It urges viewers to seek justice. It threatens the continuing survival of any Western government that continues to allow outsiders to prey on its nation’s citizens. Boll’s movie is nothing less than a call for Westerners to revolt against the authorities who have refused to keep them safe.

The opening title cards warn Western governments: “All behavior can be traced back to instincts. When justice is denied, instincts turn to vengeance.” Think: the British government’s decades-long cover-up of Muslim rape gangs…or the French and Canadian governments’ cover-up of church arson and attacks on Christians…or the German government’s efforts to censor news stories of Muslim immigrants raping children at public pools and shoving young women onto train tracks. Boll isn’t messing around. He’s telling Western governments in the clearest terms: Your deliberate choice to sacrifice your citizens to raping, murdering outsiders is about to unleash the primal instincts of millions of Americans and Europeans who refuse to remain victims. In other words, vengeance is coming.

Just in case his message was not sufficiently clear, Boll leaves the audience with these words before the end credits: “This film is dedicated to the thousands of rape and murder victims in Europe who were betrayed by our legal system.” Without antiseptic apology, moral dithering, misplaced empathy, or two-faced whataboutism, Boll indicts Western “elites” for their many crimes against “the people” and suggests…nay, encourages…citizens to redress their grievances by seeking justice against the very public officials who have abused them for so long.

In between the opening and ending cards that acknowledge Western citizens as real victims of their respective governments, there is a vigilante tale about an American taking out the trash in Europe. Why an American? Maybe because President Trump is the only Western leader actually taking the threat of mass invasion seriously. For what it’s worth, the vigilante’s only redeeming quality is that he recognizes European governments as monsters harming their citizens. He’s a psychopath, but that’s also part of Boll’s message. The director is telling viewers that they are behaving as “sheep” while their governments slaughter them. The American vigilante, incapable of being brainwashed by politicians’ “woke” sermonizing and virtue-signaling, is the only one acting rationally. He sees the whole European system as a threat to “the people” and decides to eliminate the threat.

Where in Europe does the story take place? It doesn’t matter. Boll’s movie begins with a depiction of an all-too-common murder of a young mother randomly stabbed in the neck by a young punk. Boll then weaves in a number of tales of women who have been beaten, gang-raped, and left for dead. He spares us from having to watch most of the details. Instead, he shows us how these women have been broken and ignored by the government authorities entrusted to ensure their safety.

In separate scenes, the American vigilante asks two young survivors if the police, prosecutors, and courts had given them “justice.”

The broken look in their eyes answers the question definitively. Likewise, a resilient spirit washes over both of their faces once they learn that the vigilante has done what the authorities would never do: execute real justice.

What does real justice mean?

It means that Boll’s American vigilante doesn’t execute just the rapists and murderers. He also executes the families who support those rapists and murderers. “Are these the values you’re teaching your children?” he asks the father of a rapist. Because if the “values” from the Quran teach that “women in America and Europe deserve to be raped because of a dress code,” then “I don’t think it was the good ones that got out of your country. I think it was the bad ones.”

Boll’s vigilante also executes the judges who allow those rapists and murderers to escape punishment by inexcusably painting the evil perpetrators as misunderstood “victims” of “traumatic integration.” “You really believe that?” the vigilante scoffs at a judge who found a way to blame Western culture and Western citizens for Islamic immigrants’ vile gang-raping of young girls. “You let a gang of rapists go. You know what that makes you? Just as bad as the perpetrators. Might as well have raped her yourself,” he says before slitting the judge’s wrists.

Boll’s vigilante, in other words, executes judgment on globalism, itself, and all of globalism’s enablers who prey on Western citizens’ empathy and slander anyone who objects to the mass importation of foreign rapists and murderers by calling them “nationalists,” right-wingers,” “fascists,” or “racists.” Western society “is falling apart and dying,” the vigilante tells a judge. “And you are the cancer that is killing it.”

This isn’t a Belgian, French, Spanish, Dutch, German, Swedish, or British story. It’s the story of Europe, generally — and an equally applicable warning to the governments of Canada, Australia, and the United States: Either end this foreign invasion, or you will be punished for your complicity. Aiding and abetting foreigners who commit horrific crimes will no longer be tolerated.

Lest you think that I am exaggerating Boll’s bluntness, allow me to quote the American vigilante as he speaks directly to two separate audiences: (1) Western governments and (2) Western citizens.

In one scene, he tells an Interpol chief (i.e., one of globalism’s top cops): “The people will not accept a takeover…They never voted for what’s happening. This is an unfriendly takeover by the Islamist extremists and blindsided woke left. And if this takeover is successful, it’ll destroy the democracy you say you love. All the freedom, everything you enjoy and stand for. There’s only one option. You end this or we the people will end it ourselves.” The vigilante then tells the Interpol chief to “take this message” to his government leaders. Subtle? Hardly.

The movie ends with an equally compelling video message from the vigilante to “the people.” This is what he says: “I’m here to help you take that control back. I’m here to show you that you’re no longer the victims. I’m here to show you that it’s time to go out and show these fuckers that they aren’t getting away with it anymore. Remember: I do this for you…until you learn to do it for yourselves.”

Holy moly, no wonder this movie has been banned across Europe. In ninety minutes, it recognizes Europe’s rape and murder victims in a meaningful way; it excoriates third-world immigrants for having an “archaic value system” and a “commitment to religion over democracy and over anything else, including the rule of law”; and it warns Europe’s governing class that it will be overthrown and judged for crimes against humanity. Boll tosses explosive truth after explosive truth at the audience, and it is impossible not to see this movie as the beginning…of something. If European governments’ efforts to censor this movie and prevent citizens from receiving Boll’s message are any indication of how much they fear the public’s wrath, then it is clear that globalism’s “elites” are terrified of losing their heads one day soon.

Citizen Vigilante isn’t just a movie. It’s a wakeup call for the ignorant, a call to arms for the fed-up, a promise to the victims, and an explicit warning to the West’s parasitic “elites.” The message for Western governments is simple: Change your policies immediately, or you will be judged ruthlessly. No justice? No peace.