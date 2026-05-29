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Clinton-Appointed Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's $1.776 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
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A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund," freezing any transfers, claims processing, or disbursements while legal challenges proceed.

The brief order from U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia...

...says the Trump administration cannot take any action "pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which includes the transferring of money to the Fund; the consideration of any claims submitted to the Fund; and the disbursing of any funds from the Fund."

The fund, operated through the Justice Department, was created as part of a settlement involving President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization.

Under the settlement framework, individuals claiming to have been victims of politically motivated prosecutions or government abuse would be able to seek compensation, including the 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants whom Trump pardoned.

Congressional Democrats have been widely opposed to the $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund because they say it will serve as a massive "slush fund" for Trump allies.

Brinkema said the order was needed to prevent money from being "irreversibly disbursed" before pending motions are resolved. The fund cannot formally begin distributing money until five commissioners are selected.

She set a hearing for June 12 to hear arguments over whether she should issue a more lasting pause.

Meanwhile, unhinged and left-wing California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his administration will impose 100% tax on any resident receiving these funds. 

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