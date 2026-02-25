CME Halts All Metals, NatGas Markets Due To "Technical Issues"

At around 1300ET, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) halted trading of all metals and NatGas contracts (futures and options) due to 'technical issues'.

Additionally, all day orders and GTDs with today’s date will be cancelled.

All GTCs that have been acknowledged will remain working.

Since the halt, spot prices for gold have declined...

NatGas futures trading has re-opened (lower)...

CME says that Globex Metals futures and options markets will Pre-open at 13:31 Central Time and Open at 13:45 Central Time.

Developing...