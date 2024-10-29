"Complete Lawlessness": Seattle Residents Concerned With "Chaos" Cause By Illegal Street Racing

We've already seen it wreak havoc in cities like Philadelphia, and now illegal street racing is taking over another Democrat-run, Democrat-DA led city: Seattle. And the chaos is starting to concern residents.

Seattle police are seeking drivers involved in two weekend "street takeovers" that caused traffic jams and alarmed nearby residents and workers, KING5 Seattle reported on Monday.

Resident Clay Church said: "Felt like chaos and you something you see at a frat party. Ten fireworks I saw. Multiple were thrown at the cop cars directly. That's kind of when the cops backed another block. [It was] really loud between that and the cars, complete chaos."

"One hundred to 150 people out here with their cars essentially, drag racing, doing donuts. Kind of complete lawlessness, really," Church added.

Church described the early Sunday street takeover outside his apartment at 3rd Ave and Clay St. Around 1 a.m., he saw people blocking the intersection with lime scooters and orange cones.

"We see things on Friday nights. But you don't expect this type of thing,” another resident said. "We were very nervous someone was going to get hit by a car. Just with the mass amount of people out there and with these cars just spinning."

According to KING5, staff reported the street takeover lasted under 20 minutes. Tower camera footage showed a bystander throwing an object at a car, sparking a conflict before police intervened.

"They need to understand what folks go through who do live in downtown and understand that it's just not acceptable," Church concluded.

A statement from the Mayor's office read: "Mayor Harrell believes it is critical that we work to prevent this behavior and hold offenders accountable using all tools available, including law enforcement efforts, new safety technologies, and legislation recently passed by the City Council. We would defer to SPD on the specifics of these particular events and law enforcement tactics.”

Maybe Seattle residents will think twice before urging defunding the police the next time we have a "Summer of Love"...