Conference Board Confidence Unexpectedly Jumped Amid War In March

Despite war (and rising gas prices) now on respondents' minds (the survey period for preliminary results was March 1 to 24), it is perhaps surprising that The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence rose more than expected in March (from 91.0 to 91.8), considerably better than the 87.9 expected.

Even more intriguing, the Present Situation rose from 120.0 to 123.3 (118 exp) while Expectations fell from 72.0 to 70.9 (68.4 exp)

Source: Bloomberg

Among demographic groups, confidence on a six-month moving average basis continued to moderate in March for consumers under age 35 and 55 and over, and virtually unchanged after a multi-month decline for those aged 35 to 54.

Respondents under 35 remain the most optimistic and those 55 and over the least.

On a six-month moving average basis, Generation Z remained the most confident among all generations, but their optimism slipped in March along with the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, and Generation X.

Only Millennials cited improved confidence in the month. By income, confidence on a six-month moving average basis continued to dip in six of eight income groups.

Only consumers earning $25,000-34,999 and $125,000 and over were somewhat more optimistic.

Oddly, with the rise in optimism, inflation expectations surged higher...

Source: Bloomberg

And even more surprising, the weakening labor market trend continued...

Source: Bloomberg

“Consumers’ write-in responses on factors affecting the economy continued to skew towards pessimism. Comments about prices and the cost of goods suggest that the cost of living remained at the top of consumers’ minds. As the war in Iran overlapped significantly with the survey sample period, comments about oil/gas and war/conflict spiked, while specific mentions of trade and tariffs decreased notably," noted Dana M Peterson, Chief Economist, The Conference Board.

Consumer confidence by political affiliation was little changed.

Republicans remained the most optimistic, while confidence was substantially lower among Independents and the lowest among Democrats.