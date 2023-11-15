Rep. Rashida Tlaib Member Of Secret Facebook Group That "Glamorized" Hamas

Fresh off her house censure, it has been revealed that 'squad member' Rep. Rashida Tlaib is part of a secret Facebook group that has "glamorized" Hamas amidst the terrorist group's ongoing battle with Israel.

The Democratic representative from Michigan belongs to the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook, a private group not visible to non-members and not searchable on the platform. However, Fox News managed to access it.

Maher Abdel-qader, the group's creator with strong connections to Tlaib and other progressive politicians, has previously faced criticism for his antisemitic posts on social media. These include posts that cast doubt on the occurrence of the Holocaust, according to Fox News.

Fox News reported that the Palestinian American Congress group, which includes Tlaib as a member, has displayed posts supporting Hamas following the lethal attack on Israel on October 7. On October 12, a member of the group posted a message stating, "We don't want to throw you in the sea...we want you to ride it back from where you came," alongside an image showing an elderly Israeli woman held by a Hamas fighter.

On October 19, a different member of the group mentioned the "successes" of the "resistance in Northern occupied Palestine," citing the deaths of numerous Israeli soldiers. This post also featured an image of a Hamas combatant, the report said.

Addressing American media, one post on October 10th read: "Since yesterday I have been attached to the TV watching the news. You, and the people directing you, are the problem, you created it almost 100 years ago, made it official 75 years ago and you have been feeding its flam ever since."

It continues: "You consider Hamas a terrorist organization and I am not going to argue with you at the same time you have been broadcasting that they have been killing women and children, guess that is what terrorists do at the same time no mention to the killing of Palestinian women, children and entire families killed on a daily basses (sic) by the [peace-loving] state of Israel using American gifts of weapons and jet fighters."

"Yesterday I didn't see Hamas I saw the grand kids (sic) of the refugees that ethnically cleansed from their homeland attacking the grand kids (sic) of the colonists whom sent them to diaspora," it says.

Throughout the year, before the attacks, various members of the group have also shared messages and images that endorse Hamas.

As Fox reports, Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, faced a House vote censuring her for anti-Israel comments after the Hamas conflict, with the House voting 234-188 for censure.

Her ties with Abdel-qader, founder of the Palestinian American Congress group known for promoting antisemitic theories, are longstanding. He once shared a video labeling Jews as "satanic" and doubting the Holocaust's death toll, but later retracted these statements.

Abdel-qader, a significant fundraiser for Tlaib, has donated over $6,500 to her campaigns since 2018 and served as her finance committee chair in 2018. He was acknowledged by Tlaib with a medal in April 2018 for his campaign support.

Recently, Abdel-qader promoted a Chicago fundraiser for Tlaib and Rep. Summer Lee, emphasizing their support for the Palestinian cause.

You can read Fox's full report here.