Dozens Of Containers Go Overboard In Port Of Long Beach Mishap

by Tyler Durden
Footage of the aftermath of dozens of containers falling off a massive cargo ship at the Port of Long Beach surfaced on X in the early afternoon.

Aerial footage from local outlet ABC7 shows containers scattered across the harbor.

Port officials confirmed no injuries were reported, though the contents of the containers and the cause of the incident remain unknown.

One X user joked, "All that Temu merchandise. Total losses estimated at $5,431."

