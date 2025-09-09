Dozens Of Containers Go Overboard In Port Of Long Beach Mishap

Footage of the aftermath of dozens of containers falling off a massive cargo ship at the Port of Long Beach surfaced on X in the early afternoon.

Aerial footage from local outlet ABC7 shows containers scattered across the harbor.

#BREAKING: Several shipping containers have fallen off a cargo ship and into the water at the Port of Long Beach. https://t.co/3cXIUjAVfK pic.twitter.com/AT2x8y63vz — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 9, 2025

Port officials confirmed no injuries were reported, though the contents of the containers and the cause of the incident remain unknown.

Los Angeles - Long Beach @uscg units and local partners are responding to report of containers in the water near Pier G in Long Beach this morning. Safety zone has been established. pic.twitter.com/TebRyBr8lG — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) September 9, 2025

One X user joked, "All that Temu merchandise. Total losses estimated at $5,431."