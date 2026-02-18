Core Durable Goods Orders Surge For 9th Straight Month

US Durable Goods Orders dropped 1.4% MoM in preliminary December data (slightly better than the 2% decline expected) but well down from the +5.4% MoM surge in November...

Source: Bloomberg

The headline orders print was restrained by a decline in orders for aircraft.

Boeing said it received more orders for its planes in December than a month earlier, but the data don’t always correlate with the planemaker’s monthly figures.

That leaves Durable Goods Orders up 12.5% YoY in 2025 - one of the biggest annual increases ever.

Meanwhile, Core Durable Goods Orders (ex Transports) rose 0.9% MoM (triple the +0.3% MoM expected) and the ninth straight monthly increase...

Source: Bloomberg

Core Orders are up over 5% YoY in 2025 - the best YoY gain since Oct 2022 (and best annual gain since 2021).

Today's data also showed the value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, surged by dramaticallly larger-than-forecast 0.9%.