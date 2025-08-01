Corporation For Public Broadcasting Begins "Winding Down" As Taxpayer-Funded Propaganda Machine Crumbles

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced Friday afternoon that it will begin winding down operations after Congress stripped its funding from the Senate Appropriations Committee's FY 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-H) appropriations bill, the first time in over half a century of operations. Recall lawmakers passed sweeping cuts, and President Trump signed off on slashing funding for the public broadcaster network, which has been infected with far-left misinformation and disinformation propaganda.

"For nearly 60 years, CPB has carried out its Congressional mission to build and sustain a trusted public media system that informs, educates, and serves communities across the country. Through partnerships with local stations and producers, CPB has supported educational content, locally relevant journalism, emergency communications, cultural programming, and essential services for Americans in every community," CPB wrote in a statement.

What's laughable is that CPB claimed above that its mission is to "build and sustain a trusted public media system that informs, educates, and serves communities across the country." That was abandoned years ago as taxpayer dollars increasingly funded biased news coverage. There's no reason for the public to foot the bill for leftist PR operations masquerading as "news" or other media content.

For context, CPB is a nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 under the Public Broadcasting Act. It serves as the primary federal funding vehicle for public broadcasting networks nationwide. Congress' rescinding of $1.1 billion in CPB funding marks a significant blow to the left-leaning public broadcaster network, namely PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) and NPR (National Public Radio)

Key facts to note about CPB:

Purpose: To promote and support public media, including non-commercial television and radio stations like PBS and NPR.

Funding: CPB does not produce content itself; rather, it distributes federal appropriations to local public TV and radio stations, producers, and other partners.

Role: Supports educational programs (like Sesame Street), emergency alert systems, local journalism, and cultural content.

We've all seen what's happened when the woke mind virus infects Sesame Street...

Sesame Street used to tell kids, "You are perfect the way you are!"



Now, they push sexual ideologies, encourage kids to self mutilate, and allow adults to sexually groom them just so they can "be happier with yourself."



What kind of people work at Sesame Street? #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/FOvB4NLo1G — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 4, 2025

🔥🚨BREAKING: Sesame Street has parents furious after airing this ‘pro gay’ episode that features prominent zesty cross dresser Johnathan Van Ness who offered to show Elmo and Cookie Monster his ‘monster piece.’ Parents are accusing the children’s show of grooming the youth. pic.twitter.com/9XOkT23sXO — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 2, 2025

And mega globalist big pharma vaccine propaganda...

Covid-19 vaccines are helping us return to the things we love—and they’re an important way to help protect ourselves and our families, friends, and entire communities. ❤️ #CaringforEachOther @elmo



Click here to learn more: https://t.co/UGaqiWmPJ2 pic.twitter.com/HCwNr0jupk — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 25, 2021

It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther pic.twitter.com/aWkCfysJPE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 28, 2022

Sesame Street is actually grooming kids.



This show is aimed at TODDLERS. They promote:



- covid vaccines

- BLM protests

- transgender kids

- pride month

- lgbtq propaganda



GROOMERS.



We should absolutely NOT be funding this.pic.twitter.com/Kgz5yuyyBj https://t.co/9MGy3z5Ovw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2025

CPB also informed employees this morning that "the majority of staff positions will conclude with the close of the fiscal year on September 30, 2025," adding, "A small transition team will remain through January 2026 to ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations."

In short, the Trump administration broke the financial backbone of the American public broadcasting system that was hijacked by the radical left. Its defunding and planned closure mark a significant shift in dismantling the woke matrix.