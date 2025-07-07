Cotati Man Gets DUI After 70 Empty Bud Light Cans Found In His Car

We're not really sure you can call it a "suspected" DUI at this point...

But that's how it was reported when a driver in California was taken into custody for DUI after failing a field sobriety test and being found with dozens of empty beer cans in his vehicle, according to police.

The Cotati Police Department said officers pulled the driver over on Sunday night after noticing he was “struggling to maintain their travel plans” , according to KBTX.

During the stop, they spotted an open alcohol container in the vehicle’s cupholder.

KBTX reported that following a field sobriety evaluation, officers determined the driver’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit. He was arrested for driving under the influence and for operating a vehicle with a suspended license — a suspension stemming from a previous DUI offense.

During a subsequent search of the SUV, authorities allegedly discovered “more than 70 empty Bud Light cans,” according to the department.

“We want to remind everyone that drinking and driving is not worth it! The outcome could have been much worse had our officers not stopped the driver,” the Cotati Police Department stated.