Couple Acquires Top Secret 65 Year Old Abandoned U.S. Navy Barge Stocked With "Mysterious" Computers

An Idaho couple has made an extraordinary purchase—an abandoned navy barge with a top-secret past. After keeping an eye on it for four years, they finally acquired the 65-year-old vessel, which has a history deeply tied to U.S. naval operations. This is no ordinary boat; its origins and purpose make it one of the most intriguing real estate projects out there, according to Supercar Blondie.

The massive barge is a complex structure, built from various welded components. Originally, it was a powerhouse of a vessel, featuring a 300-horsepower engine and a 360-degree rotating propeller, allowing it to maneuver effortlessly. Though now retired, its design hints at the critical role it once played.

The Supercar Blondie report says that the barge is docked on Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s largest lake, a body of water rich in history. The region has long been associated with mining, logging, and fishing, but beneath its 1,158-foot depths, secrets linger. The lake has served as an inland naval testing site, used for submarine and torpedo research—meaning it’s possible that military technology still rests beneath the surface.

The true intrigue of the barge lies in its past role in acoustic research. The U.S. Navy used it as a monitoring station, where it housed advanced equipment to study the soundwaves of submarines and torpedoes. The vessel was equipped with an extensive system of underwater wiring, allowing the military to conduct covert testing beneath the lake’s surface.

Now, the couple has ambitious plans to transform the historic vessel into a floating home. While the project presents significant challenges, they are determined to restore and repurpose the barge, breathing new life into its steel structure. It’s a massive undertaking, but one that promises to merge history with modern living in a truly unique way.