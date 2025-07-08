"Coward, Wannabe Thug Stuff": 3 Killed And 13 Shot In Philly Gun Battle Caught On Video

A deadly mass shooting in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia early Monday morning left three people dead and 10 others injured, including several teenagers.

The gunfire erupted just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Etting Street, and Ring camera footage captured multiple individuals pulling out firearms and shooting, according to ABC Philadelphia.

ABC Philadelphia writes that the shooters opened fire indiscriminately—even with children nearby.

“This is coward stuff. You see the size of this block—individuals just shooting randomly into houses, into cars,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

“I mean, this is coward, wannabe thug stuff.” Officers, already responding to reports of large gatherings and loud music, were nearby when they heard the shots. Upon arrival, they found a dozen victims aged 15 to 24, including a person injured while trying to flee the scene. Authorities released surveillance images of suspects seen in the Ring footage, and at least one person has been taken into custody, though their exact role is still unclear.

🚨EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Philly Shootout Caught on Ring Cam

You’re about to watch what Democrat policies breed:



…no fathers

…no discipline

…no fear of God

…no fear of law

…no future



Just gunfire…

In broad daylight…

In a city run by soft-on-crime liberals who’d rather talk… pic.twitter.com/EwRpGhB5A3 — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) July 7, 2025

The three victims killed were identified as Zahir Wylie, 23; Jason Reese, 19; and Azir Harris, 24. A 19-year-old man remains in critical condition, while other victims—including a 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys—are expected to recover. “But as we do in all of our investigations, we will get to the root cause and we will bring those individuals to justice,” Bethel said.

Harris was paralyzed at age 17 after being shot and had since become an advocate against gun violence, sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from experiencing the same fate. His father, Troy Harris, described Azir as the “light” of their home and a kind, giving young man who was also a father to a one-year-old son.

At the time of the shooting, Harris was attending a cookout in the Grays Ferry neighborhood. He was shot multiple times in the back and later died at the hospital. Police recovered around 140 shell casings at the scene. Devastated by the loss, Troy said, “Taking him away took my whole family... We’re living, but a piece of us is missing,” and lamented the senseless violence plaguing communities.

Troy Harris, the father of Azir Harris, described his son as the heart of their home. “I’m broken. That wasn’t just my son. That was my friend,” he said.

"He had a big heart to be his age and he thought outside the box so much,” Troy said. “He wanted more than just the wheelchair. He wanted more to life. ”After receiving the devastating call on Monday morning, Troy said, “It was just a flashback of what happened before, but this time my boy ain’t coming home. They took a piece of me.”

Local community leader Tyrique Glasgow, who heads the Young Chances Foundation, called the shooting “past frustrating.”

Many of the young men involved, he said, had been working toward positive goals like finding jobs and attending vocational school. “To have their lives stopped by gun violence is something that is frustrating and painful,” Glasgow said. With city workers on strike, residents had to clean up the aftermath themselves.

“We are going to come together and clean it up,” he said, “but the blood and the trash and the food and the activities we were supposed to have today for our summer camp, we had to put on pause.”