CPI Slip Sparks Panic Bid In Stocks, Bonds, Gold, & Crypto; Dollar Dumps

A slightly cooler than expected CPI print - but still far above The Fed's mandate - was enough to prompt panic bids in the 'QE trade' with the dollar monkeyhammered lower while gold, bonds, stocks, and crypto all rally...

Small Caps (short squeeze) are outperforming but all the US majors are spiking for now...

Gold is soaring with futs back above $2050...

Bitcoin is back above $28000...

Bond yields are tumbling...

...with 2Y back well below 4.00%

The dollar is getting clubbed like a baby seal...

As rate-hike odds for June are tumbling from 20% to below 10%...

Let's see if this can hold for the rest of the day?