Cracker Barrel Dumps Woke Agency Responsible For Logo Change Amid Exec Departure

Cracker Barrel has fired the marketing agency responsible for its controversial woke logo design, which the company quickly backtracked on after public outcry.

A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo outside one of its restaurants in Florida City, Fla., on Aug. 27, 2025. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In an Oct. 2 statement, the company said that it was ending its relationship with California-based strategic and creative growth consultancy, Prophet, which had advised them on brand refresh initiatives - including the recent logo and restaurant redesigns that did not go over well, to put it mildly.

The company also accepted the resignation of SVP Laura Daily, who had been with the company since 2012.

"We are grateful to Laura for her leadership, including being a driving force behind the growth of our retail business during her tenure, and thank Cammie for the meaningful contributions and impact she made through her nearly a decade at the Company," said CEO Julie Masino.

Masino - who gets to keep her job, announced the new logo on Aug. 19. The following day the company's market cap crashed by nearly $100 million. One week later, Cracker Barrel announced that it would return to the old logo.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away, and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain," the company said in a statement.

Other corporate shuffling includes the promotion of Doug Hisel - previously vice president (VP) of field operations, who is now the senior vice president (SVP) of store operations. He has been with the company for 18 years.

Meanwhile, former employee Thomas Yun is rejoining the company as vice president for menu strategy and innovation.

"These changes to our organizational structure, along with new leadership appointments and promotions, mark a strategic step forward as we sharpen our focus on consistently craveable food and warm country hospitality," said Masino. "This transition reduces layers in the organization as we bring a hyperfocus on ensuring both every plate served and every interaction with our guests reflects the care and quality we stand for."

Customers at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Florida City, Fla., on Aug. 27, 2025. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As the Epoch Times notes further, President Donald Trump had also called on Cracker Barrel to give up its new redesign. Trump welcomed the switchback in an Aug. 27 Truth Social post.

“Congratulations, Cracker Barrel, on changing your logo back to what it was,” he wrote. “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

Cracker Barrel announced its full fiscal year 2025 financial results on Sept. 17.

The company reported $3.48 billion in revenues for the year, up 0.4 percent from the previous fiscal year. Net income was up 13.3 percent, while earnings per share jumped 12.6 percent.

“Many elements of our plan are working well and delivering results, as evidenced by five consecutive quarters of comparable store restaurant sales increases and 9 percent adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025,” Masino said. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

“Looking ahead, there is much to be optimistic about, and our teams are focused on getting back to the momentum we created last fiscal year.”

For fiscal year 2026, the company is expecting revenues in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. It projects opening two new Cracker Barrel stores and shutting down 14 Maple Street units. Cracker Barrel acquired biscuit company Maple Street in 2019.