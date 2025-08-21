Cracker Barrel Faces "Bud Light" Moment 

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino is steering straight into a "Bud Light" moment - learning nothing in recent years - by abandoning the restaurant chain's half-century-old logo that symbolized nostalgia for rural Americana and the "old country store" experience. Instead, the company has embraced the woke rebranding of many other household names.

Cracker Barrel’s new logo isn’t an accident — it’s CEO Julie Felss Masino’s project. She scrapped a beloved American aesthetic and replaced it with sterile, soulless branding.



Masino kept a DEI regime that promises to “identify, recruit, and advance” hires by race — and now… pic.twitter.com/6BLthLuQ1Y — Woke War Room (@WokeWarRoom) August 20, 2025

The soulless rebranding of the new Cracker Barrel logo has sparked backlash across various social media platforms among conservatives. The previous logo once featured an older gentleman in working-poor clothes, leaning on a wooden barrel, which historically held crackers and dry goods in general stores. In fact, the name "Cracker Barrel" comes from how people a century ago gathered around barrels in country stores to talk, eat crackers, and share stories. The greater understanding of the barrel is that it symbolizes community.

Before and After

This soulless rebranding (comes as no surprise) is merely a symptom of a globalist cancer spreading deep into America's corporations. This is a far-left and sinister agenda centered on undermining the nuclear family and community, the very pillars that build strong nations.

Instead, these companies have redirected their focus toward all things woke.

Another little known fact: Cracker Barrel was a Nashville Pride sponsor. Do you want your $ to fund Pride events when you go to @CrackerBarrel? https://t.co/khUiAomQvI pic.twitter.com/KA9kBSzIwt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 20, 2025

Just remember: many mega-corps donated millions of dollars to Marxist BLM, a far-left group whose manifesto openly declared war on the nuclear family.

Will you go to Cracker Barrel now that it's going woke? This could be a "Bud Light" moment in the making... — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 20, 2025

NEW: Cracker Barrel reveals new logo, CEO Julie Felss Masino says people love their new rebrand.



"Honestly, the feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing," Masino told GMA while discussing the overall rebrand.



This logo is depressing. pic.twitter.com/EZVpWLv4Bg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2025

First, they took the Indian off the land. Now they took the cracker off the barrel. pic.twitter.com/tvt9c4mUjA — 提督 Aegis (@AdmiralAegis) August 20, 2025

Preview of upcoming Cracker Barrel ad campaign pic.twitter.com/off4aqCIAG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2025

Why CEO Masino decided to scrap the half-century-old logo that represented Americana - at a time when DEI and all things woke are being dialed back - is beyond comprehension.

Who owns most of Cracker Barrel's stock?

Wall Street is selling Cracker Barrel's stock on woke, basically betting a boycott will materalize.

Numerous brands, including Nike and American Eagle, have pivoted away from woke messaging toward normal mainstream advertising.

The CEO's glasses are a big giveaway...

