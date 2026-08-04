"Creepy" Smart Glasses Are Creating A Privacy Problem

Smart glasses are quickly becoming the next major consumer tech battleground, with Meta leading the market and rivals including Google, Samsung, and Apple preparing their own AI-powered eyewear. But as the devices become more capable, they're also fueling a growing debate over whether convenience is coming at the expense of privacy, according to a new report from Wired.

Unlike smartphones, which require users to visibly point a camera, smart glasses can quietly capture photos, video, and audio from the wearer's point of view. Critics argue that makes them far easier to misuse. Meta has attempted to address concerns with recording lights and anti-tamper protections, but questions remain over how effective those safeguards really are. The company also briefly experimented with facial-recognition capabilities before abandoning the feature after it drew scrutiny.

Even so, consumers continue to buy them. Fans point to hands-free photography, AI assistants, live translation, accessibility features, and other practical uses that make the glasses more than just another gadget. Some smaller manufacturers are trying to distinguish themselves with camera-free designs or physical lens covers aimed at privacy-conscious buyers.

Wired writes that privacy groups say the technology may ultimately require regulation rather than voluntary safeguards, calling for mandatory recording indicators that users cannot disable. Their argument is that as AI wearables become commonplace, legal protections need to evolve just as quickly.

Then again, if people are already posting every meal, workout, vacation, and awkward first date online, maybe the only thing smart glasses are really doing is saving everyone the trouble of pulling a phone out of their pocket.