Crowd Control: Nassau County Seeks To Make It Illegal To Stand Within 15 Feet Of Police During An Emergency

Nassau County lawmakers want to make it illegal to stand within 15 feet of cops and other emergency workers — but critics say the “buffer zone” would be unconstitutional, according to the New York Post.

Civilians who enter the “zone” for police, firefighters and other first responders during an emergency would be slapped with a misdemeanor and a $1,000 fine — with the possibility of up to a year behind bars, according to a new bill introduced by Republicans in the county Board of Legislators.

The Post article says that the goal of the bill aims to protect emergency responders from “threats, harassment, and physical interference” while on the job, according to lawmakers.

Legislator John Ferretti commented: “It is important that first responders are not obstructed during emergency situations and that our frontline heroes are allowed to engage in the lifesaving actions they are trained to perform without distractions.”

Even Democrat Seth Koslow agreed: “Our cops and first responders shouldn’t have to fight crowds while they’re saving lives. This bill gives them the authority to keep chaos out and do their jobs without interference. It’s backed by both parties — because protecting those who protect us shouldn’t be political.”

New York law already penalizes interfering with first responders, but Nassau County's proposed 15-foot buffer zone would go further, barring even approaching them during emergencies — a move critics call ripe for abuse.

“Floating buffer zones offer yet another way for police to keep their activities hidden from public scrutiny,” said Justin Harrison of the NYCLU. “Laws that make it harder to monitor the police…violate the Constitution… and foster distrust in law enforcement.”

Similar laws in Louisiana, Arizona, and Indiana have been blocked by federal courts, the report says. “We expect that Nassau’s law, if passed, will meet the same fate,” Harrison added.