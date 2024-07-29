Crude, Crypto, & Small-Caps Clubbed Like A Baby Seal As Chaotic Week Looms
As the "busiest week of the summer" looms, VIX remained elevated...
The plunge in Nasdaq/Russell 2000 took a brief respite today as the latter lagged. Nasdaq outperformed today, bouncing off unch early on. The Dow was unch by the close...
Goldman noted buyers on all sides:
Our floor tilts +5% better to buy with HF demand slightly outpacing LO demand
HFs are +7% better to buy concentrated in demand for HCare and Tech, followed by Cons Disc, Macro Prods & Utes. Supply is concentrated in Staples and a small sell bias in Fins
LOs are +3% better to buy but sector dispersion is VERY tight and in a +/-$60mm range with Macro Prods, HCare, Comm Svcs & Energy to buy vs. Fins, Cons Disc, Indust & Utes for sale. Tech flows are dead paired
...but in context, it's a drop in the ocean...
...and it mostly appears the short-squeeze ammo ran out on Small Caps...
Bonds were vewy vewy quiet today with the long-end outperforming (30Y -3bps, 2Y unch)...
Rate-cut expectations rotated from 2024 to 2025 but overall were quiet...
But it was away from stocks and bonds where today saw some real action...
The dollar spiked back above its 50DMA...
Dollar's gain was gold's loss...
Crude prices also tumbled to near two-month lows...
Crypto was clobbered as the Biden admin decided to transfer $2BN of BTC from its SIlk Road stockpile. For context, that knocked BTC from $70k to $66500 (basically the lows from the weekend's Trump address reaction)....
Interestingly, ETH outperformed BTC today (albeit roundtripping its own gains)...
Finally, the market is nervous about this week...
"over-hedged"?