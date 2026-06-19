The Crypto Risk No One Is Discussing

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

With bitcoin hovering near $65,000, down about 50% over the last year, the mood across crypto has become increasingly subdued lately.

For most of the 2020s, cryptocurrency transformed from a niche financial experiment into a major political issue. What began as a technology debate evolved into a cultural and ideological battleground, with Republicans increasingly positioning themselves as defenders of digital assets and free markets while Democrats often emphasized consumer protection, financial oversight, and regulatory scrutiny.

Aside from worrying about adoption, quantum computing and things like what would happen if Satoshi’s bitcoin ever moved, I see another major risk for bitcoin holders and crypto advocates that isn’t being talked about nearly as much as I think it should It’s not technological, macroeconomic or regulatory—at least not in the way most people think.

The real risk is political. And it starts with a simple question: What happens if Democrats come roaring back in 2026 and then win the White House in 2028?

For most of the decade, cryptocurrency has steadily moved from being a financial technology story to becoming a political identity. Republicans increasingly embraced crypto as a symbol of innovation, economic freedom, and resistance to government control. Democrats, meanwhile, have always positioned themselves as the party of oversight, consumer protection, and financial regulation. Elizabeth Warren is already foaming at the mouth over the SpaceX IPO.

Crypto bears nowadays argue that with the entire backing of the U.S. political apparatus, bitcoin has had trouble holding a price in the six figures. This must mean adoption has peaked. As Peter Schiff never misses an opportunity to remind bitcoin investors, if an asset can't stay above major price milestones after getting ETFs, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, half of X, and a crypto-friendly federal government cheering it on, maybe the problem isn't a lack of catalysts. Maybe the catalysts have already been spent.

In that case, most investors wouldn’t just be betting on bitcoin anymore. They’d be betting on a political environment that appears unusually favorable to crypto. The White House is openly supportive. Regulators have eased their tone. Congress is debating legislation that could provide long-awaited clarity for digital assets. Not surprisingly, capital flowed back into the sector in the first year of the Trump administration.

The entire crypto ecosystem has become increasingly intertwined with that political backdrop…and now our financial system.

Michael Saylor continues to use Strategy as a giant bitcoin acquisition vehicle despite growing questions about how some of the company’s securities are trading relative to their underlying economics.

Strategy is now trading at a discount to its estimated net asset value, while Saylor’s STRC preferred product recently closed around 91 cents on the dollar—nearly 10% below par. I wrote a warning about this product back in April while Michael Saylor was taking daily victory laps on X about how it kept closing at par. Those days are over.

As this is all occurring in the background, the broader message remains that crypto still has powerful political allies. And at a time where things already are looking shaky in crypto, that confidence may be setting up the industry’s next major vulnerability. Because if Democrats regain power, they are unlikely to view crypto through the same favorable lens.

So by 2028, cryptocurrency may no longer be viewed simply as an emerging technology sector or a new asset class. It could instead become one of the defining symbols of the Trump era itself. Trump family members, business entities, and individuals closely connected to the administration have reportedly generated more than $2 billion in crypto-related wealth “while more than a million investors lost the same amount on the other side of those trades”.

Chances are, Elizabeth Warren and her merry band of socialists aren’t going to be overjoyed about that. And political battles are often fought over narratives, symbols, and perceived abuses of power.

By the end of a second Trump term, many Democrats may see crypto not as a neutral technology but as a financial ecosystem deeply intertwined with the political movement they are trying to defeat.

That creates a potentially dangerous setup for investors. Democrats would not need to argue that bitcoin itself is inherently harmful or that blockchain technology lacks value. Instead, they could frame the industry as a vehicle for conflicts of interest, political favoritism, speculative excess, and extraordinary wealth creation among a relatively small group of well-connected insiders. That is a much easier argument to make, particularly to voters who do not own digital assets and are unlikely to lose sleep over the fortunes of stablecoin issuers, token promoters, crypto treasury companies, or billionaires who have amassed enormous wealth through the sector.

Every political era eventually produces a reaction, and the stronger the pendulum swings in one direction, the harder it often swings back. If Democrats conclude that the Trump years were characterized by excessive deregulation, blurred lines between public office and private business interests, and a speculative boom that disproportionately benefited insiders, financial markets could become a major target for reform. Crypto would almost certainly find itself near the top of that list.

The range of potential initiatives is broad. Lawmakers could pursue tougher disclosure requirements for elected officials and their families, expand insider trading enforcement, increase reporting obligations for large investors and corporate insiders, and devote greater resources to investigating market manipulation and politically connected investment vehicles. While those proposals might be presented as ethics reforms or good-governance measures, their practical impact could extend well beyond Washington and reshape how capital flows throughout financial markets.

Cryptocurrency would be exposed. A future Democratic administration could seek expanded SEC authority over digital assets, tougher anti-money-laundering standards, more aggressive know-your-customer requirements, stricter oversight of stablecoins, enhanced reporting obligations for exchanges and wallet providers, tighter rules governing token issuance, and new restrictions on decentralized finance platforms. Basically, the total opposite of what this administration is doing: pardoning various white collar criminals and exploiting the public markets for personal gain.